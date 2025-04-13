PALM BEACH, FL 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Today, M3M3TIC announced the launch of the AI Marketers Club, a digital stronghold for creators and marketers looking to build real wealth in the new economy. Like California in 1849, the internet in 2025 is brimming with gold—but this time, it’s not buried underground, it’s embedded in algorithms. M3M3TIC has created a system—a map, a set of tools, and a community—that makes it possible for anyone with drive and curiosity to mine digital currency in the form of passive income.

Affiliate marketing, once a game of guesswork, now moves with precision. And while most brands and creators still wander the landscape blindly, the AI Marketers Club hands its members the compass: a cutting-edge AI platform that automates content, delivers viral growth strategies, and targets high-ticket offers with cold, analytical accuracy. It’s no longer about hustling. It’s about leveraging—machines, data, and a like-minded network of digital pioneers.

“There are thousands of creators out there trying to figure out how to make money online,” said John Crestani, co-founder of M3M3TIC. “We didn’t build another dashboard or course—we built a movement. A network. A modern-day prospector’s camp where you show up with a laptop, plug into AI, and start making money while the rest of the internet’s still dreaming about going viral.”

M3M3TIC’s mission is simple: eliminate the mystery from online marketing. If Web1 gave us pages and Web2 gave us platforms, then the AI Marketers Club is what Web3 was supposed to be—a place where knowledge equals leverage, and creators don’t rent their influence—they own their income.

M3M3TIC is headquartered in Palm Beach—a symbolic choice. Where old money once rested, new money is now being written in code. The Club arrives not as a course or guru funnel, but as a cultural and economic response to the chaos of the creator economy. “Everyone sees creators online and thinks it’s luck,” said John Crestani, co-founder and architect of the Memetic AI. “What they don’t see are the systems, the data, the frameworks underneath. We brought that underground layer to the surface. Now anyone can plug in and build a pipeline.”

For the uninitiated, the influencer economy has become a lottery ticket, not a business. But within the AI Marketers Club, the approach flips. Members get access to the Memetic AI, a proprietary system that analyzes trends, automates content, and generates marketing assets designed to sell. Add in exclusive affiliate offers paying up to $5,000 per sale, and the result is a machine—one that doesn’t just produce content, but converts attention into capital.

And for those not ready to sell? M3M3TIC didn’t forget them either. With its Memetic Bounty Program, members can take on real marketing tasks and earn cash without ever needing a product, funnel, or audience. It’s not about being an influencer. It’s about being effective. The old world rewarded talkers. This one rewards doers—especially those who can speak the language of machines.

“We designed this for the ones who’ve been watching from the sidelines,” said Crestani. “The truck driver who listens to podcasts. The ex-coder who misses the boom. The single mom with a blog and a vision. This Club isn’t gated by pedigree—it’s powered by participation.”

In a landscape flooded with trends, the AI Marketers Club is infrastructure. The algorithms will change. The platforms will rise and fall. But systems, data, and communities rooted in execution—those are timeless. M3M3TIC’s vault of tools and affiliate offers gives members more than tactics; it gives them a stake in the future of marketing, and a path to personal sovereignty through AI.

What’s truly radical isn’t the tech—it’s the access. While tech giants and media firms pay consultants to automate their marketing with advanced models, M3M3TIC puts the same firepower in the hands of everyday people. And it’s not theory. It’s results: high-converting content, real commissions, and workflows that replicate themselves. “It’s not magic,” said Crestani. “It’s math. And for the first time, we’ve made it usable.”

Founders Brandon Bowsky and John Crestani didn’t stumble onto this. They lived through the wilderness—affiliate campaigns gone wrong, platforms that rug-pulled, viral videos with no backend. They built the AI Marketers Club because they needed it, and now they’re handing the blueprint to anyone bold enough to grab a pickaxe and enter the digital frontier.

If the last gold rush was built on land, this one is built on leverage. And M3M3TIC is selling more than shovels—they’re building the new state. The new economy. The new California.

About M3M3TIC

M3M3TIC is a Palm Beach-based digital marketing company focused on empowering creators through AI tools, automation, and affiliate-driven income. Its products include the AI Marketers Club, the Memetic AI content system, and the Memetic Bounty Program.

