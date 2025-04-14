U.S. Integrated Operating Rooms Market Grows with Advancements in Surgical Technology

The U.S. integrated operating rooms market is projected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% over the forecast period, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors contributing to this growth include the rising number of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, increasing adoption of integrated ORs, and a growing preference for minimally invasive and image-guided procedures.

Throughout the 18-month span of the COVID-19 pandemic, many surgeries were postponed by both patients and physicians when deemed non-urgent. As confidence in undergoing surgical procedures has returned, there has been a notable uptick in scheduling at hospitals and surgery centers nationwide, thereby positively influencing market expansion. In 2020, the pandemic significantly disrupted hospital operations across the U.S., leading to a 35% drop in surgical procedures between March and July. This decline contributed to a financial loss exceeding USD 200 billion.

Surgical procedures remain a vital source of revenue for the U.S. healthcare industry, prompting hospitals to invest in cutting-edge technology and equipment to maintain competitiveness. Modern integrated operating rooms now feature comprehensive, fixed systems, in contrast to traditional ORs that primarily handled imaging video signals. Integrated ORs incorporate multiple modalities that work alongside imaging systems, necessitating more sophisticated integration technologies. Furthermore, the presence of established companies such as Stryker, STERIS, Olympus, and Skytron, along with ongoing strategic initiatives, is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

To remain competitive, market players are actively engaging in strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product introductions. For example, in March 2021, Brainlab acquired Mint Medical GmbH, underscoring its focus on digital health and advancing the structured diagnosis, analysis, and treatment of cancer and other diseases—addressing the demand for personalized and modern medical solutions.

U.S. Integrated Operating Rooms Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Market growth is supported by rising demand for image-guided and minimally invasive procedures, along with the increasing adoption of integrated ORs.

The hospital-based outpatient department segment led the market in 2020, driven by strong demand from this end-user group.

However, the high costs associated with integrated OR systems may act as a restraint on market expansion.

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

The market remains highly competitive and fragmented, with companies pursuing strategies such as product innovation, distribution expansion, global partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in January 2021, Stryker announced the acquisition of OrthoSensor, Inc., a key player in the digital transformation of joint replacement surgery.

Prominent Players in the U.S. Integrated Operating Rooms Market:

Stryker

Brainlab AG

Barco

Steris Plc

Arthrex, Inc.

Karl Storz

Olympus Corp.

Getinge AB

Skytron, LLC

Caresyntax

Sony

