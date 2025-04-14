Mergers and Acquisitions Influencing BRIC Oral Care Product Offerings

BRIC Oral Care Market Growth & Trends

The BRIC Oral Care Market size was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the high degree of awareness about oral health, technological advancement in oral care products, surge in demand for dental services, and rising disposable income.

The higher availability of professional dentists, cost-effective dental treatment, provision of government insurance plans and rising awareness about oral health are the potential driving factors for the overall BRIC market’s growth.

The government authorities are highly focusing on dental health by providing favorable health insurance plan with dental services. Russian insurance plan includes certain dental procedures such as preventive care, restorative treatment, and certain types of surgical procedures. Moreover, private insurance plans in Russia may offer more comprehensive coverage for dental care, including coverage for cosmetic procedures and orthodontic treatment. Such government moves are likely to enhance demand of oral care products in market.

BRIC Oral Care Market Report Highlights

Based on products, the toothpaste segment dominated this market with a revenue share of about 25.4% in 2023. This growth is attributed to rising awareness of oral health and innovative product launches in BRIC countries.

Based on the distribution channels, supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated the market share in 2023 owing to the availability of widely spread supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region.

Brazil dominated market with revenue share of with 11.5% in 2023. This is owing to presence of high number of dentists and dental services.

Oral Care Market in Russia is expected to grow with fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Rising consequences of Dental conditions and support provided by government, is likely to impact market growth.

India oral care market is projected to grow with highest CAGR rate over the forecast years. This growth can be attributed to rising innovative products, escalating awareness of dental health amongst population, and dentists’ recommendations of dental services.

Oral Care Market in China is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing awareness of oral health in the younger generation and government policies to promote good health.

BRIC Oral Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the BRIC oral care market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Toothbrush

Manual





Electric (Rechargeable)





Battery-powered (Non-rechargeable)





Others



Toothpaste



Gel





Polish





Paste





Powder



Mouthwash/rinse



Medicated





Non-medicated



Denture Products



Cleaners





Fixatives





Floss





Others



Dental Accessories



Cosmetic Whitening Products





Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum





Tongue Scrapers





Fresh Breath Strips



Others



Oral Irrigators

Countertop







Cordless





Mouth Freshener Sprays

Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Pharmacies and drug stores



Convenience Stores



Online retail stores



Other

