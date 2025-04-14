The Rise of Unmanned Aviation: A Deep Dive into the European Commercial Drone Market

Europe Commercial Drone Market Growth & Trends

The Europe Commercial Drone Market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for aerial solutions and data-driven insights is fueling the adoption of commercial drones in Europe. Businesses and organizations recognize the value of drones for capturing aerial imagery, data, and insights that provide valuable information for decision-making, planning, and operations. Drones offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for collecting actionable intelligence and driving industry adoption and market growth. Drones are used for several applications and are fetching demand from multiple industries, such as crop management in the agriculture industry, delivery in e-commerce and logistics, aerial shots in media and entertainment, advertising and project planning in real estate and construction, inspection and maintenance in energy, and others.

This broad applicability in various use cases from a multitude of industries is propelling market growth. In addition, government initiatives play an influential role in fueling market growth. For instance, in February 2024, the UK government announced its Defense Drone Strategy to foster the adoption and development of unmanned systems across land, sea, and air for the armed forces. The country intends to implement this initiative over the next decade and has invested USD 5.6 billion to support its plan. Moreover, growing investments by businesses and venture capitalists stimulate market growth. For instance, in June 2023, Leonardo SpA, a company operating in the aerospace, security, and defense sectors, acquired a 10% stake in the cargo drone manufacturer Flying Drone. This investment is tied to the potential role Flying Basket could fulfill in a forthcoming national logistics network reliant on cargo drones.

Europe Commercial Drone Market Report Highlights

The rotary blade segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 79.3%. It is estimated to grow at a fast-paced CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030 due to the increasing demand for these drones for mapping and monitoring applications

The commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. The growing demand for agriculture and maintenance applications is accelerating the demand for maintenance and support solutions

The media & entertainment segment held the dominant market share in 2023. Camera drones allow filmmakers, advertisers, and photographers to take high-resolution aerial shots cost-effectively

The electric segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the growing prominence of sustainability. In addition, these drones grant extended flight hours and are relatively simple to maintain, which are among the contributing factors boosting the demand for electric drones

The visual line of sight (VLOS) segment held the dominant market share in 2023. This growth is primarily attributed to its ease of operation and utility in low-distance operations

The remotely piloted segment dominated the market in 2023. The factors responsible for this growth include the high adoption of these drones for surveillance and inspection operations

The <5 hours segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023. The demand for drones by e-commerce companies for short-distance deliveries is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period

The 25 kg – 500 kg segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Increasing demand for specialized payloads and mission capabilities drives the adoption of drones in this segment

Europe Commercial Drone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe commercial drone market on the basis of product, application, end-use, propulsion type, range, operating mode, endurance, maximum takeoff weight, and country:

Europe Commercial Drone Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fixed-Wing

Rotary Blade

Hybrid

Europe Commercial Drone Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Commercial

Filming & Photography



Inspection & Maintenance



Mapping & Surveying



Precision Agriculture



Surveillance & Monitoring



Others

Government & Law Enforcement

Firefighting & Disaster Management



Search & Rescue



Maritime Security



Border Patrol



Police Operations



Traffic Monitoring



Others

Europe Commercial Drone End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Agriculture

Delivery & Logistics

Energy

Media & Entertainment

Real Estate & Construction

Security & Law Enforcement

Others

Europe Commercial Drone Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gasoline

Electric

Hybrid

Europe Commercial Drone Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

Europe Commercial Drone Operating Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Remotely Piloted

Partially Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Europe Commercial Drone Endurance Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

<5 Hours

5 – 10 Hours

>10 Hours

Europe Commercial Drone Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

<25 kg

25kg – 500 kg

>500 kg

Europe Commercial Drone Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Ireland

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Finland

