Benchtop SLS Systems: Expanding Accessibility in the Selective Laser Sintering Market

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for customized and personalized products across industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer goods is driving the adoption of SLS equipment, which enables on-demand production of highly complex and customized parts without the need for tooling.

In addition, continuous development and introduction of new materials compatible with SLS technology, including engineering-grade plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites, expand the application potential of SLS equipment across various industries. Further, SLS technology enables rapid prototyping and quick iteration of designs, reducing the time-to-market for new products. This capability is particularly advantageous in industries where speed and agility are critical for maintaining a competitive edge.

Integration of SLS equipment with Industry 4.0 principles, such as automation, connectivity, and data analytics, enhances manufacturing efficiency, quality control, and production flexibility, driving its adoption in smart factories and digital manufacturing environments. Also, the ability of SLS technology to produce parts with minimal material waste compared to subtractive manufacturing methods aligns with sustainability initiatives in various industries, driving the adoption of SLS equipment as a more environmentally friendly manufacturing solution.

Reducing time-to-market is another critical factor fueling the adoption of SLS equipment. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies strive to bring new products to market quickly and efficiently. SLS technology facilitates rapid prototyping and iterative design processes, enabling companies to iterate designs swiftly, conduct feasibility studies, and accelerate product development cycles. Accordingly, businesses can capitalize on market opportunities more effectively and maintain a competitive edge.

Manufacturers of selective laser sintering equipment are adopting several strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product launches, and geographical expansion, to enhance market penetration and cater to changing technological demands from various end-user such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and electronics. For instance, in March 2023, 3D Systems entered into a collaboration with TE Connectivity, a prominent producer of connectors and sensors, with the goal of developing an additive manufacturing technique for producing electrical connections.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Report Highlights

The plastics material segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. Continuous innovation in plastic materials compatible with SLS technology drives the expansion of the plastics segment. Manufacturers are developing new polymers with enhanced properties such as strength, flexibility, heat resistance, and durability, broadening the range of applications for SLS in industries including automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods.

The gas laser type segment held the largest share of the global revenue in 2023. Gas lasers can sinter a wide range of materials, including polymers, metals, and ceramics. This versatility makes gas laser-based SLS equipment attractive to industries requiring diverse material options for their manufacturing processes.

The industrial printer technology segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. Industrial SLS printers are equipped with advanced automation features and integration capabilities, streamlining production workflows, and reducing manual intervention. Integration with digital manufacturing systems and Industry 4.0 technologies enhances productivity, traceability, and quality control.

The automotive end-use segment held the largest share of the global revenue in 2023. The automotive industry is increasingly focused on lightweight vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. SLS technology enables the production of lightweight, yet durable components by using advanced materials like carbon fiber-reinforced polymers and metal alloys. These lightweight parts contribute to overall vehicle weight reduction, enhancing fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2023. Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s largest manufacturing economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region’s robust manufacturing sector, fueled by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, drives significant demand for advanced manufacturing technologies including selective laser sintering equipment.

In April 2023, 3D Systems announced that the University Hospital of Salzburg in Austria had successfully integrated its unique suite of point-of-care additive manufacturing solutions.

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global selective laser sintering equipment market based on material, laser type, technology, end-use, and region:

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Metal

Plastics

Nylon

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Laser Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Solid Laser

Gas Laser

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Desktop Printer

Industrial Printer

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

