Women’s T-shirts Market Expands Amid Rising Online Retail and Fast Fashion Trends

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global women’s T-shirts market is projected to reach USD 161.69 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is largely driven by the versatility, comfort, and seasonality of T-shirts, making them a popular choice year-round. Additional factors such as increasing per capita income, rising purchasing power, and evolving global fashion trends are also fueling market expansion. Furthermore, apparel manufacturers are increasingly implementing automated machinery to boost production and minimize costs.

In 2021, the cotton segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global market, contributing over 30.0%. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028. Cotton’s breathable and absorbent qualities make it a preferred material in the textile industry—especially for keeping the body warm in cooler weather and absorbing sweat. Its skin-friendly nature and comfort advantage over synthetic and other natural fibers further strengthen its market position.

Offline distribution channels held a dominant market share of over 75% in 2021. These include exclusive brand outlets, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and retail stores. Many manufacturers and marketers continue to rely on traditional retail outlets due to their customer-centric service and ability to showcase a variety of products. Physical stores also offer customers the opportunity to try on items and verify product quality before purchasing, thus supporting market revenue.

Europe led the global market in 2021 with a share of over 30%. Economically advanced nations such as Germany, the U.K., and France significantly contribute to regional revenue. The presence of a financially independent population, high per capita income, and rapid shifts in fashion trends are key drivers of growth in this region.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns, many countries imposed restrictions requiring people to stay at home. While demand for T-shirts remained, supply chains were disrupted and production was limited, resulting in a temporary decline in sales. However, with the easing of restrictions, the market is expected to rebound strongly in the near future.

Women’s T-shirts Market Report Highlights

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028. Countries such as China and India are key contributors, thanks to their large populations and rising disposable incomes. The region is witnessing increasing demand for apparel, prompting multinational brands to expand operations there due to affordable labor and easy access to raw materials. Additionally, the region’s growth is bolstered by technological advancements and the expanding workforce.

Europe, having captured over 30% of the global market in 2021, continues to be a key player with its strong economies and dynamic fashion landscape.

Key Players in the Women’s T-shirts Market

Dior

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

