Protein Labeling Market 2030: Innovations in Mass Spectrometry

The global protein labeling market size is expected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2024 to 2030. The study of Post-translational Modification (PTM) of proteins has gained immense popularity in cell biology and disease treatment and prevention. The introduction of effective quantification methods of protein expression with the use of tagging strategies, such as iodoTMTzero Label Reagent that detects nitrosylation, has driven an efficient determination of PTMs. Therefore, a rise in PTM-related studies is driving the market. The emergence of novel techniques and the launch of improved products are expected to positively influence market growth.

One such development includes the application of new spin labels that expand the capability of site-directed spin labeling of proteins. These labels in combination with electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy (SDSL-EPR) enable the investigation of protein structure, dynamics, and structural heterogeneity. The market is growing as private players and government agencies increased investments in proteomics and genomics R&D. Proteomics is the study of the entire protein content of a cell, tissue, or organism. Proteomic profiling approaches require protein labeling methods before separation and analysis. For example, the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated USD 37 billion to scientific research.

Moreover, there is an increase in funding for life sciences research that supports molecular studies to better understand the fundamental processes by which diseases emerge, as well as the identification of biomarkers that identify the presence of disease or the gene/protein responsible for the condition. The Novo Nordisk Foundation awarded the University of Copenhagen a grant of up to USD 1.5 million to create a mass spectrometry facility, which is a new and exciting step in protein research. As a result, the market is being driven by increased spending on proteomics and genomics research and development. Protein labeling applications are widely employed for a variety of functions. Cell-based assays can offer information about intracellular molecular targets and have the advantage of being performed in a biological context.

Fluorescent antibodies are important in clinical therapy as well as for investigating immunology, cell biology, and neuroscience. A mass spectrometer is a device that detects the m/z ratio of ions to identify and quantify compounds in simple and complicated mixtures. It has proven indispensable in a variety of domains and applications, including proteomics. Immunological approaches include ways of studying the immune system as well as the application of immunological reagents as instruments. Protein microarrays are a new type of proteomic technology that is rapidly gaining popularity in molecular biology and biochemistry.

Proteins dominated the reagents segment in 2023 as fluorescent proteins are beneficial and allow in situ fusion expression through gene transfer into cells

This eliminates the need for purification, in vitro labeling, high-level heterologous production, and microinjection of recombinant proteins

The fluorescence microscopy segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the development of monomeric fluorescent proteins that are capable to fluoresce orange to far-red bands of the visible light spectrum

The in-vitro labeling segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The less complexity associated with in-vitro techniques and the availability of a large number of commercial kits for these techniques result in a larger share of the segment in 2023

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2023 due to the presence of key manufacturers, increase in proteomics research, the advent of bioengineering technologies, and high adoption of these products in disease diagnosis-associated studies

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein labeling market report based on product, method, application, and region:

Protein Labeling Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reagents

Kits

Services

Protein Labeling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

In-vitro Labeling Methods

In-vivo Labeling Methods

Protein Labeling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Immunological Techniques

Cell-based Arrays

Fluorescence Microscopy

Protein Microarray

Mass Spectrometry

Protein Labeling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



