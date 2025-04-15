Construction Additives Market Grows with Rising Demand for High-Performance Materials

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global construction additives market is projected to reach USD 37.71 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Market expansion is expected to be fueled by increasing awareness among contractors, designers, and infrastructure developers about the benefits of construction additives. Additionally, their widespread application in residential and commercial building projects is set to support market growth.

Construction additives are advanced materials designed to enhance the quality of buildings and infrastructure. Compared to traditional concrete, additive concrete offers enhanced durability and strength, making it particularly suitable for infrastructure-related applications.

Among various types, chemical additives are projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to their broad application across the construction industry. Their affordability, in comparison to other additive types, is a key factor driving this trend.

The rapid growth of the global hospitality sector, along with the expansion of medical facilities, is contributing to the commercial segment’s position as the fastest-growing end-use segment. Meanwhile, rising disposable income in developing countries, combined with ongoing government infrastructure projects, is expected to drive growth in the residential and infrastructure sectors.

Leading companies are actively working to raise awareness among builders and contractors about the importance of construction additives in improving construction quality and longevity. These companies are also making significant investments in research and development to produce cost-effective products that perform well in diverse conditions.

Highlights from the Construction Additives Market Report:

The chemical segment led the market in 2023, accounting for 47.9% of total revenue, driven by its cost-effectiveness and ease of use in both residential and commercial construction.

The commercial sector emerged as the largest end-user segment, due to the widespread adoption of construction additives in the development of high-rise buildings, malls, hospitals, and hotels.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a 44.8% revenue share in 2023. The region’s population growth and numerous large-scale government infrastructure initiatives are expected to further stimulate demand.

Major market players are focusing on R&D to create more efficient and budget-friendly products, while also expanding their presence in developing markets.

Key Insights from Leading Companies:

Dow Inc. delivers sustainable, high-performance solutions across various industries. In the construction sector, its offerings include insulation materials, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and a range of construction additives and chemicals.

BASF SE features a diverse portfolio of innovative, high-performance construction products. Its lineup includes concrete admixtures, cement additives, waterproofing systems, and protective coatings, all aimed at improving building performance, sustainability, and durability.

Prominent Companies in the Construction Additives Market:

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

CHRYSO

Dow

BASF

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.

Fosroc, Inc.

CICO Group

Sika AG

Evonik Industries AG

RPM International Inc.

