Technology at Home: The Role of Remote Monitoring in Healthcare

Why are People Preferring Home Healthcare?

The COVID-19 pandemic emphatically highlighted the need for home healthcare services. At that time, hospitals were crowded with patients, and people hesitated to visit healthcare facilities. Even post-pandemic, this tendency has remained, and hospital-at-home (HaH) has emerged as a safer alternative for receiving medical care.

The integration of technology has greatly enhanced the effectiveness of home healthcare services. Technology allows for continuous monitoring and management of chronic diseases and reduces the need for in-person visits. Telemedicine consultations and wearable health devices are some of the examples. These advancements are making in-house healthcare more accessible and efficient.

There is one more reason behind the rising home healthcare market. In-house care offers a more affordable solution compared to hospital stays or nursing homes. For instance, according to the United States government estimates, a three-day hospital stay can easily cost a patient USD 30,000. Whereas, home healthcare costs around one-third (32%) when compared to traditional hospital visits.

Owing to these factors mentioned above, the popularity of home healthcare is growing. The global home healthcare market was valued at USD 420.79 billion in 2024. This is expected to reach USD 667 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during this period. Let us try to understand what are the benefits of home healthcare and what kind of services are offered by the industry.

Why is the Demand for Home Healthcare Services Rising?

One of the primary factors behind the rising demand for home healthcare services is the aging population. People often require continuous medical attention or assistance in their old age. The aging baby boomer generation (people born between 1946 and 1964) is contributing significantly to this demand. Home healthcare services offer them a more comfortable and personalized alternative to institutional care settings.

Chronic medical conditions such as heart disease and respiratory illnesses require continuous care and monitoring. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 20 adults (5%) aged 20 and above suffers from coronary artery disease (CAD). Home healthcare services are ideal for patients with such conditions as they offer continuous support while reducing hospital admissions.

Types of Services Provided by the Home Healthcare Industry

The home healthcare industry provides a wide range of services to meet the needs of patients. Here are the major types of domiciliary care services:

Skilled nursing care involves medical care provided by registered nurses or licensed practical nurses (LPNs). Skilled nurses are trained to administer treatments and medications. This type of nursing care is typically required for patients recovering from major injuries or chronic illnesses. These services may include wound care, injections, medication management, and physical assessments.

Personal care services focus on assisting individuals with activities of daily living (ADLs). These may include bathing, dressing, grooming, and eating. Personal care aides provide essential support to elderly or disabled individuals who face problems with these activities.

Home healthcare services also include rehabilitation therapies. These therapies are aimed at improving mobility and communication. Therapists help patients regain strength and coordination after surgery or injury. For example, speech therapists support individuals who have speech or swallowing disorders.

Home health aide services involve non-medical care, where aides assist patients with personal hygiene and companionship. These services are often essential for seniors who need assistance but do not require intensive medical care.

Hospice and palliative care services focus on providing comfort and improving the quality of life. These services allow patients to spend their final days in familiar surroundings with their loved ones. These services are for people with serious illnesses or a life expectancy of less than six months.

Telehealth has become an important component of home healthcare. Today, patients can access healthcare providers for routine check-ups through video consultations. Technology has made the management of chronic conditions and urgent care possible without leaving the homes.

