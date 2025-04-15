Clean Label & Natural: Consumer Preferences Shaping the Flakes & Granules Market

Vegetable Flakes and Granules Market Growth & Trends

The global Vegetable Flakes and Granules Market size is expected to reach USD 26.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR 5.4% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for dehydrated vegetable flakes is anticipated to be driven by several factors such as the rising demand for convenience food and ready mixes, shifting consumer lifestyles, and the growing need to enhance the shelf-life of vegetables to store them for a longer period.

The evolution of novel drying techniques has led to the production of vegetable flakes and granules through dehydration methods. The demand for ready mixes such as ready to cook & ready to eat products has increased owing to its increased shelf life. Consumers are shifting towards shelf-stable and convenience food products due to hectic lifestyles, especially in developing regions. This is driving the demand for vegetable flakes and granules in a variety of applications including instant soups and packaged food products.

The growing urbanization coupled with factors such as busy lifestyles and increasing per capita income has led to the growing demand for healthy snacking. This is likely to favor the vegetable flakes demand, especially among working individuals who have busy schedules. The popularity of ready-to-eat meals has led to an increase in demand for vegetable flakes in the food industry as these flakes are produced through drying techniques and can be preserved for a long period thereby retaining their original taste and nutritional properties. Vegetable flakes such as herbs are also used to enhance the appeal and flavor of the food products.

The availability and raw material cost of fresh vegetables often fluctuate. Therefore, the use of drying techniques to preserve vegetables in the form of flakes & granules has increased. This is attributed to the need to preserve the seasonal vegetables thereby prolonging their shelf-life beyond that of fresh vegetables. These flakes are largely used in curried preparations in the food service industry.

Vegetable Flakes and Granules Market Report Highlights

Based on type, tomato dominated the global market accounting for a revenue share of 22.36% in 2022. The growing consumer need for convenience has led to an increase in the demand for instant soups. This has further driven the demand for tomato flakes in instant and dried soups. Additionally, tomato flakes are increasingly used by food service outlets for curried preparations owing to their rich flavor

Based on application, ready to eat products dominated the market with more than 20% revenue share in 2022. Consumers are shifting towards ready mixes and convenience food products owing to busier lifestyles. Furthermore, ready to eat products are also shelf stable. This is likely to drive the inclusion of a variety of vegetable flakes and granules in ready to eat products

Based on end-user, the food manufacturing industry dominated the market with more than 75% revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to fluctuating raw material prices and the need to store seasonal vegetables for a longer period to be used in a variety of different food products such as instant soups, snacks, processed food, ready mixes, and seasoning premixes

Asia Pacific dominated the market accounting for a revenue share of 37.10% in 2022 owing to several macroeconomic factors such as large population, busy consumer lifestyles, increasing per capita income, and rapid rate of urbanization in Asian countries. Additionally, the increasing demand for RTE food products and convenience snacks in the region has further fueled the growth of the market

The market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of numerous players with diversified product portfolios across the industry. The key market participants have adopted new product launches, collaborations and partnerships, and investments & expansions as primary growth strategies. Some of the prominent players in the market include ITC Limited and Sensient Technologies

Vegetable Flakes and Granules Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vegetable flakes & granules market based on type, application, end-user, and region:

Vegetable Flakes & Granules Type Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Onion

Tomato

Potato

Carrot

Bell peppers and herbs

Others

Vegetable Flakes & Granules Application Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Instant soups

Pasta & noodles

Baked items

Ready to eat products

Spices & seasoning mixes

Others

Vegetable Flakes & Granules End-User Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Food manufacturing industry

Food service & retail

Vegetable Flakes & Granules Regional Outlook (Volume, Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

