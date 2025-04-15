Edge Computing and the Cloud: A Synergistic Future for Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Market Growth & Trends

The Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Market size is expected to reach USD 364.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6%, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The numerous factors contributing to the growth of cloud computing in the Asia Pacific region include the expansion of digital transformation among organizations, increasing internet and mobile device penetration across the region, and increasing Big Data consumption.

An increasing number of cloud providers in the Asia Pacific region are actively developing cloud strategies to address business continuity and compliance requirements. For instance, in April 2023, Oracle Corporation announced to open a second cloud region in Singapore. The company’s new region will offer various services and applications including Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and Oracle Autonomous Database for small & medium businesses across manufacturing, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications in Southeast Asia.

End-use industries in the region are upgrading their data centers to offer better cloud solutions that can be combined with analytics technologies to suit business objectives and enhance business performance. Market players are also focused on expanding cloud services in the Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Alibaba Cloud announced the expansion of its services in Asia by introducing its first data center in the Philippines. The new data center has assisted the company in expanding its service offerings and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Government bodies across the APAC region are undertaking initiatives to increase the adoption of cloud computing technologies across their countries. For instance, in August 2022, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India, organized a Cloud Computing Capacity Building program for officials from State/UT Departments, Central Line Ministries, e-Government Project Directors, Mission Mode Projects, and State E-Mission Teams. This program is designed to ensure and impart adequate knowledge, appropriate skill, and appropriate competencies for utilizing the benefits of cloud computing in e-Governance practices. Moreover, hybrid cloud computing enables companies to free up local resources for more sensitive data or applications without spending on handling temporary surges in demand.

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Market Report Highlights

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030, owing to the rising demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to enhanced collaboration, easy accessibility, and quick turnaround times

Hybrid deployment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Hybrid cloud computing enables organizations to scale up their on-premise infrastructure to the public cloud to manage overflow when the computing and processing demand fluctuates

The manufacturing end-use segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2030To improve operational resilience and efficiently manage upcoming risks and supply chain crises, manufacturers are leveraging cloud computing that is anticipated to drive the segment growth

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific cloud computing market based on service, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Software as a service (SaaS)

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government & Public Sector

Others

Asia Pacific Cloud Computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

