Super Absorbent Dressings Market 2030: Challenges and Solutions Ahead

Super Absorbent Dressings Market Growth & Trends

The global super absorbent dressings market size is expected to reach USD 144.21 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2022 to 2030. An increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcer patients and a rise in surgical procedures worldwide are some major factors driving the market. For instance, as per the England National Health Service, 4.5 million people in the U.K. suffer from diabetes, out of which 10% of people are susceptible to developing diabetic foot ulcers at any given time. Similarly, according to Diabetes Australia, every year, 10,000 hospital admissions in Australia are related to diabetic foot ulcers. Thus, with the increasing number of diabetic foot ulcers, the market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of traumatic incidents such as road accidents globally. For instance, as per the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Communications, Australia, the road crash injury data in 2018 has increased by 11.8% in the preceding five years. Similarly, according to the Government of the U.K., there were 115,584 casualties due to road accidents in the U.K. Therefore, the increase in traumatic accidents may help the market grow during the forecast period.

Additionally, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to assist the market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of the vaccine is expected to increase the number of elective surgeries, which were postponed earlier. The increase in the number of surgical procedures is expected to increase the use of super absorbent dressings, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Super Absorbent Dressings Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the non-adherent segment dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2021 owing to an increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcer patients globally

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 4.81% over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of chronic wounds globally

On the basis of end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of over 45.0% owing to the increasing number of surgeries among the patients in hospitals. The home healthcare segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the availability of a large patient pool in the region

Super Absorbent Dressings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global super absorbent dressings market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Super Absorbent Dressings Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Adherent

Non-adherent

Super Absorbent Dressings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Super Absorbent Dressings End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home healthcare

Others

Super Absorbent Dressings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



