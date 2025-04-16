Cider Market Grows with Rising Demand for Craft and Flavored Alcoholic Beverages

The global cider market size is estimated to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several factors including inclusion of fruits and vegans across several product categories particularly beverages are the key factors driving the growth.

Rising global consumption of apples in beverages coupled with increasing preference towards fruit based drinks have induced consumers with aspirational drinking in line with new cosmopolitan consumers. It is anticipated to spur the demand for cider over the next few years on account of rising acceptance of fruit cider, majorly driven by millennials on account of choosing premium products of spirits and alcohol. Premiumization is expected to be the key trend influencing the alcohol market particularly in Europe.

Growing demand for apple wine is witnessed in Europe, particularly in U.K., which is the largest cider market in Europe. The varietal health benefits associated with apple on account of large nutritional value is expected to boost the sales of apple wine in the market. U.S. also represents high growth potential owing to a decrease in the number of people consuming beer. The average cider consumption rate in U.S. is 59 liters per person. Moreover, the baby boomers and millennial consumers consume approximately one-third of cider annually.

The key market players strive for product innovation as consumers focus on the ingredient aspect of alcoholic drinks. Smaller players are entering the product category with niche products to benefit from the market scenario. For instance, in March 2019, Adnams Brewery, a U.K. based brewer and pub operator, launched new sparkling cider named Wild Wave including flavors of fresh apples, cut grass, and mango. In November 2018, Thatchers Cider expanded their product portfolio with the launch of Rose Cider which is produced with a combination of Pink Lady, Fuji, and Gala dessert apples. The company also invested USD 18.24 million in a new cider mill to expand its production capacity from 450 to 1000 tons per day.

Moreover, companies act on innovative ad campaigns and promotional activities. For instance, Thatchers Cider is projected to be the official cider of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for 2019. The somerset cider producer avails the exclusive rights for pouring its Thatchers Gold and Thatchers Haze brand during the matches.

Cider Market Report Highlights

The sparkling product segment held the largest revenue share of 37.6% in the cider industry in 2024, due to the widespread appeal of sparkling ciders among consumers seeking refreshing and flavorful alcoholic beverages.

Based on source, the apple segment held the largest revenue share in the cider industry in 2024, owing to its strong consumer preference for traditional apple-based flavors, which are widely recognized and enjoyed.

In 2024, the Europe cider market held the largest revenue share of 37.0%, with an increase in consumer interest in craft beverages, which has led to a surge in cider production.

List of Key Players in the Cider Market

