Smart Faucets Market Grows with Rising Demand for Smart Home Integration

The global smart faucets market size is estimated to reach USD 6.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising spending on smart home technology on account of increasing living standards and luxury among middle-class household population is expected to be a key factor for the market growth. Moreover, increasing number of luxury hotels as a result of growth of the tourism sector in countries including Germany, France, China, and India is projected to expand the scope of smart bathroom accessories, such as faucets.

Growth of the hospitality industry in the developed economies including U.S., France, and Germany is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. According to the Department of Commerce, U.S. projections, the foreign travel in U.S. would witness an annual growth rate of 2.7% from 2017 to 2020. This substantial growth in travel and tourism will propel the hotel industry of the country, which, in turn, will fuel the demand for smart faucets.

For instance, in June 2018, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts announced plans to open a new luxury hotel in Houston, U.S. Moreover, the company is going to open its 150-room hotel in Texas, U.S. by the end of 2023. Such type of construction by prominent players will surge the demand for smart faucets in the country in the forecast period.

North America expected to witnessed significant growth over the forecast period, adoption of internet of things (IoT) in U.S. has fueled the smart home technologies. Major manufacturers are adopting various strategies including product innovation and expansion of distribution channels.

For instance, in July 2017, Kohler Co. redefined the scope of exclusive stores and showrooms with the introduction of KOHLER ‘Experience Centres’. These centers help in the enhancement of product experience when displayed in front of the design professionals and consumers. These experience centers held in creating a more intimate understanding of products and services provided by the company. The company is focused on targeting the top ten lucrative markets including New York, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Delhi, Bangkok, Taipei, and Dubai.

Smart Faucets Market Report Highlights

Disc smart faucets product segment accounted for a revenue share of 33.5% in 2024. Technological advancements, particularly ceramic disc technology, have made these faucets highly durable and precise.

By application, the smart faucets in bathrooms accounted for a revenue share of 59.2% in 2024. These faucets also provide water-saving capabilities, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainability and efficient resource usage.

Based on end-use, the smart faucet sales in commercial areas are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecat period. Expanding commercial infrastructure across developing economies supports this segment’s growth.

Smart faucets made of brass & bronze accounted for a revenue share of 39.9% in 2024, due to their superior durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal.

Smart faucets with a chrome finish accounted for a revenue share of 42.5% in 2024, attributed to their widespread popularity for their sleek, shiny appearance.

Smart faucet sales through online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in the Smart Faucets Market

Kohler Co.

Kraus, USA

American Standard Brands

Grohe America Inc.

Pfister

Delta Faucet Company

Moen Incorporated

Aqua Source Faucet

Danze Inc.

Masko Corporation

