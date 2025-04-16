Industrial Automation and Control Systems Market: Smart Technologies in Action

Industrial automation is the use of various control systems to handle different processes and machinery in an industrial environment. These control systems, such as computers, robots, and information technologies, get the processes done without significant human intervention. These control systems involve monitoring and controlling machinery and processes through automation to increase efficiency and improve safety.

Industrial robots are an essential part of this ecosystem. These programmable machines can carry out specific tasks with minimal human interaction. These robots range from simple arms used in assembly lines to sophisticated systems capable of performing complex operations such as packaging and quality inspection.

Many industries face a shortage of skilled labor, which pushes them to turn to automation for hazardous tasks. Industrial robots can perform tasks with high precision and at speeds beyond human capability. This results in improved product quality and reduced manufacturing time. According to research, a 1% increase in robotics can lead to an estimated 0.8% increase in productivity.

Industrial robots play a key role in the industrial automation and control systems market. The global market for industrial automation and control systems (IACS) stood at USD 206.33 billion in 2024, and industrial robots held a 20% share on the basis of components. Let us see what are the recent trends in the field of industrial robotics.

Current Trends in Industrial Robotics

Collaborative Robots (Cobots): Collaborative robots are gaining popularity these days. In September 2024, the BMW Group used ‘Figure 02’, a humanoid robot, for the first time in production. Unlike traditional industrial robots, which are usually confined to specific areas of operation, cobots are flexible and can be easily integrated into existing production lines. They are designed to work alongside humans without the need for safety barriers. Companies such as Universal Robots have pioneered the development of cobots, making automation more accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

AI Integration: AI is everywhere. The integration of AI into industrial robotics has enhanced their capabilities. AI allows robots to adapt to new tasks and environments, improving decision-making and problem-solving skills. Robots can now inspect and identify defects on a production line in real time.

5G Connectivity: The rollout of 5G technology is also enhancing the capabilities of industrial robots. With ultra-low latency and high-speed communication, robots can work in real time across vast factory floors and receive immediate feedback from control systems. This has led to better coordination and performance, particularly in large-scale manufacturing environments. Ericsson and Audi have already tested the capabilities of 5G URLLC with industrial automation applications at Kista, Sweden.

Advanced Sensors and Vision Systems: Robots need to interact with their environment more intelligently. The addition of advanced sensors and vision systems allows that. Robots can now perceive their surroundings in three dimensions, making them ideal for tasks such as picking up irregularly shaped objects or conducting quality checks. Tesla’s Gigafactories feature highly automated production lines with robotic arms performing key tasks such as precision welding and installing car parts. It helps them achieve high-quality standards and fast production rates.

The Way Ahead

The capabilities of industrial robots have expanded with the integration of AI and 5G connectivity. These technologies allow them to perform an ever-growing range of tasks across various industries. Robots are changing the way industries operate.

While automation through robotics is often associated with job displacement, it also opens the door to new employment and business opportunities. As robots take over repetitive and hazardous tasks, human workers can be redeployed to more strategic and creative roles that require higher levels of expertise.

To ensure that the workforce is prepared for these new opportunities, it will be essential for businesses to invest in reskilling programs. By providing workers with these skills, industries can ensure that they are building a future workforce that is ready to collaborate with robots.

