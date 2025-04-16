Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market: Harnessing Big Data

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market Growth & Trends

The global Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market size was estimated at USD 1.68 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2025 to 2030. The cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market is an emerging segment within the broader cloud security industry, focused on managing, monitoring, and securing cloud-based permissions and entitlements. As organizations increasingly migrate to multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, ensuring that access controls are properly managed becomes a top security priority. CIEM solutions help businesses enforce the principle of least privilege (PoLP), ensuring that users and applications have only the permissions they need, thereby reducing the risk of unauthorized access and insider threats.

The demand for CIEM solutions is growing due to the rising complexity of cloud environments, where identity and access management (IAM) solutions alone are insufficient to handle fine-grained permissions. CIEM provides deeper visibility, automation, and remediation capabilities to address misconfigurations and excessive entitlements. With global cloud adoption accelerating, the CIEM market is experiencing strong traction across industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, IT, government, and manufacturing. Organizations today leverage multiple cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, each with different access management frameworks, creating challenges in securing and managing entitlements consistently. Traditional Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions are often insufficient to handle fine-grained permissions across these diverse platforms, leading to overprivileged identities, misconfigurations, and security risks. CIEM solutions address this complexity by providing centralized visibility, automated policy enforcement, and risk-based entitlement management across cloud infrastructures. They help organizations detect excessive permissions, prevent unauthorized access, and ensure compliance with security regulations. As cloud adoption grows, so does the need for robust entitlement governance, making CIEM a crucial component of modern cloud security architectures and a key driver of market expansion.

The market is projected to expand significantly, driven by increased awareness, regulatory requirements, and advancements in automation, AI-driven security analytics, and zero-trust frameworks. One of the key trends shaping the market is the integration of CIEM with broader cloud security platforms. Leading vendors are incorporating machine learning, behavior analytics, and real-time risk assessment into their CIEM offerings, enabling organizations to proactively detect and mitigate entitlement-related risks. The use of AI and automation will help security teams identify anomalous permissions, privilege escalations, and compliance violations more efficiently.

A major restraint in the CIEM market is enterprises’ lack of awareness and understanding regarding its necessity. Many businesses continue to rely on traditional Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) tools, assuming they provide sufficient control over cloud permissions. However, these solutions lack granular entitlement visibility and automated least privilege enforcement, which CIEM specifically addresses. Organizations remain vulnerable to security breaches without proper knowledge of CIEM’s benefits in mitigating excessive permissions and misconfigurations. Educating enterprises on CIEM’s role in cloud security is crucial for broader adoption.

Curious about the Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market Report Highlights

The solution segment accounted for a market share of over 58% in 2024. The adoption of zero trust architecture (ZTA) is a major driver for CIEM solutions, as organizations move away from perimeter-based security to continuous identity verification.

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. With the rise in cyber threats, insider attacks, and regulatory pressures, large enterprises are shifting from reactive to proactive cloud security strategies.

The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share of over 20% in 2024. BFSI companies are increasingly moving to cloud environments to benefit from scalability, cost savings, and operational efficiency.

North America cloud infrastructure entitlement management market held the significant share of over 37% of the in 2024.

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market report based on component, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Solution



Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



Large Enterprises

End-use Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Retail & E-Commerce



Government & Defense



Manufacturing



IT and ITeS



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



U.A.E





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market today and explore key data and trends.