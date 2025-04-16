U.S. Flavors Market 2030: Research and Development Drive Flavor Trends

U.S. Flavors Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. flavors market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumption of processed & ready-to-eat products has fostered the demand for flavor enhancing additives to offset low food quality and tasteless products.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding detrimental effects of synthetic chemicals in artificial food ingredients is expected to promote organic & natural flavor consumption. Rising consumer disposable income and expanding food & beverage sector in the U.S are also expected to contribute to natural extracts demand over the forecast period.

Feed grains are also being utilized for alternative applications such as bio-fuel generation, which has diverted food supply to some extent in the U.S. Processed foods are thus being consumed to a larger extent in order to counterpoise dwindling fresh food supplies, which has driven flavors consumption to enhance taste & quality.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the U.S. Flavors Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

The demand for flavors in beverages is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. Rising demand for these additives in products such as sports and energy, carbonated and alcoholic drinks to enhance taste and aroma is expected to drive segment growth.

U.S. Flavors Market Report Highlights

U.S. flavor market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030

Liquid products are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period owing to high utilization by numerous processed food manufacturers seeking to lower production costs

Increasing demand for natural products and ingredients in food & beverage sector are anticipated to drive liquid flavor extracts demand. The segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR of 33.1% over the forecast period

Powdered flavors was the largest category within dry products, owing to high consumption in beer which utilizes multiple dry malts. These additives are incorporated to offset the strong aroma & taste of ‘hops’, a key ingredient in beer production.

U.S. Flavors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. flavors market based on nature, form, and application:

U.S. Flavors Nature Outlook (Revenue; USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Natural

Synthetic

U.S. Flavors Form Outlook (Revenue; USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Powder

Liquid/Gel

U.S. Flavors Application Outlook (Revenue; USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Food

Beverages

Other (Tobacco Products, pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Curious about the U.S. Flavors Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.