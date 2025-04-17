Air Purifier Market Driven by Rising Awareness of Indoor Air Quality

The global air purifier market was valued at USD 15.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2024 and 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases and rising pollution levels in urban centers. For example, data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air indicates that China saw a year-over-year increase in its national average PM2.5 concentration in 2023, despite ongoing anti-pollution efforts. Additionally, rising health consciousness, improved living standards, and growing disposable incomes are expected to further support market expansion. The increasing implementation of air pollution control technologies, particularly in developing nations, is also anticipated to propel industry growth throughout the forecast period.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, made from submicron glass fibers and resembling blotter paper in texture, are a prominent type of extended surface mechanical filters. Their large surface area allows for the efficient capture of approximately 99.7% of particles measuring 0.3 microns or larger. These filters are especially effective at removing particles across a range of sizes, significantly contributing to air quality improvement.

A 2023 report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), titled The Economic Consequences of Outdoor Air Pollution, highlights that outdoor air pollution could cause 6–9 million premature deaths annually by 2060. The report also estimates the economic impact of such deaths, with associated global welfare costs projected to surge from USD 3 trillion in 2015 to between USD 18–25 trillion by 2030—equivalent to roughly 1% of global GDP.

The enforcement of increasingly stringent environmental regulations has also contributed to the growing demand for air purifiers. Policies such as the U.S. Clean Air Act (42 U.S.C. §7401 et seq. (1970)), the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), Directive 2008/50/EC, EN 1822-1:2019, and ISO 16890-2:2016 have made the use of air purifiers essential in meeting air quality standards.

In the UK, the government has taken proactive steps to promote indoor air quality. In April 2023, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) unveiled the Air Quality Strategy, which sets forth measures for local authorities to help meet long-term air quality goals. These include lowering PM2.5 levels to 10 µg/m³ by 2040 and improving indoor environments through ventilation guidance and best practices.

Maintaining high indoor air quality in schools, workplaces, and public buildings is vital for the health and comfort of occupants. Poor indoor air can cause fatigue, headaches, and irritation to the eyes, throat, and lungs, adversely affecting productivity. Some airborne contaminants are linked to conditions like asthma, and prolonged exposure to harmful substances such as asbestos or radon may elevate cancer risks. Common contributors to poor indoor air include inadequate ventilation, improper temperature control, and extreme humidity levels.

Regional Insights

In North America, the air purifier market is being driven by robust environmental policies. These include the U.S. Clean Air Act, national air quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Canada’s extensive emission reduction initiatives led by Environment Canada.

Leading Companies in the Air Purifier Market

The following companies are among the major players shaping the air purifier industry, collectively holding significant market share and influencing market direction:

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Unilever PLC

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Dyson

Carrier

