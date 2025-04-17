Candle Market Grows with Rising Demand for Home Fragrance and Decor

In 2024, the global candle market was valued at USD 14.06 billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is being fueled by increasing consumer focus on self-care and mental wellness, driving spending on home upgrades and decor aimed at creating comforting, personalized spaces. A major influence on market trends is the rising preference for e-commerce, at-home leisure, and wellness routines. According to The Dubrovnik Times, many individuals integrated candles into their self-care habits as early as 2021, with particular scents shown to elevate mood.

Beyond personal use, candles are increasingly adopted in commercial settings. Spas and massage centers frequently utilize candles infused with essential oils to foster calm and support client relaxation, further broadening the market’s scope.

The candle industry has become a key element of wellness practices, reflecting heightened interest in home fragrance and emotional well-being. Scented candles now serve purposes far beyond lighting, offering tranquil environments that support relaxation and stress relief. As awareness of the psychological effects of fragrance grows—such as mood enhancement and anxiety reduction—the demand for candles with refined scent profiles continues to rise, reinforcing the sector’s connection to mental health.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated candle sales worldwide, as consumers turned to familiar comforts to transform their home environments. With remote work and extended time indoors, candles became a simple yet meaningful way to uplift daily life. A January 2022 blog from Vogue noted a sharp increase in home fragrance purchases during this period, positioning candles as wellness staples rather than occasional indulgences.

Candles have also gained popularity as a go-to gift option, boosting market momentum. Their broad appeal and suitability for a range of occasions—from holidays and birthdays to anniversaries—make them an ideal, gender-neutral present. In addition to enhancing home aesthetics, scented candles offer mood-boosting benefits that align with wellness-driven gifting trends.

Seasonal demand, especially during the holiday period, plays a critical role in market dynamics. Brands like Bath & Body Works strategically launch festive collections of candles, soaps, and room fragrances, typically priced between USD 2 and USD 30. This holiday season accounts for 38–40% of their annual revenue, highlighting the powerful impact of seasonal gifting. Signature items, like their “Merry Cookie” three-wick candles, are designed to trigger nostalgic holiday feelings and cater to broad consumer tastes—further emphasizing the role of seasonality in shaping buyer behavior.

Regional Insights

North America held approximately 32% of the global candle market share in 2024. This strong performance is attributed to heightened interest in home décor, as consumers invest in making their living spaces both visually appealing and cozy. Candles have become a preferred addition to home interiors, offering warmth, style, and ambiance. Their versatility in size, color, and design allows them to seamlessly complement diverse decorating styles, from modern minimalism to classic elegance.

Leading Candle Brands

