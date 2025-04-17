U.S. Workload Scheduling And Automation Market 2030: Maximizing Efficiency in Large Enterprises

U.S. Workload Scheduling And Automation Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. workload scheduling and automation market size is estimated to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 7.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is attributed to the continued digitalization and penetration of cloud computing coupled with increasing demand for scalability. The growing inclination of businesses to automate their processes has augmented the demand for workload scheduling and automation tools. These solutions help companies to automate various backend workflows by triggering, scheduling, and executing them in a way that improves overall efficiency along with reduction in costs, which is expected to drive the U.S. workload scheduling market growth over the forecast period.

The growing trend of the U.S. workload scheduling and automation to potentially help enterprises reduce manual errors, improve the execution of batch tasks, and optimize storage and job scheduling is driving market growth. For instance, in May 2023, Fortra, LLC, an information technology management company, launched a link between JAMS and Automate, the company’s workload automation and robotic automation solutions, to increase their efficiency in automation solutions and reduce errors across multiple industries. These technological advancements by market players in the U.S. are expected to augment the demand for the U.S. workload scheduling & automation market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the implementation of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), allows vendors to enhance their Workload Automation (WLA) tools to ensure improved operational and managerial processes, integration capabilities, and the overall customer experience in the country, which is driving the U.S. workload scheduling and automation market over the forecast period. Prominent companies, such as Oracle, Cisco Systems, Inc., and IBM Corporation, play a crucial role in guiding clients through their digital transformation journey amid the growing preference for cloud computing and pervasive network access along with the increasing number of tech-savvy users and trading partners.

U.S. Workload Scheduling And Automation Market Report Highlights

Based on the deployment segment, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period owing to various benefits, such as improved scalability and reliability, better security, and improved customer service, associated with cloud deployment

Based on the enterprise size segment, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% in 2022. This can be attributed to the expansion of the IT sector, increasing number of startups, and growing preference for WLA solutions among these enterprises

Based on the end-use segment, the IT and telecommunication segment captured the largest revenue share of over 23.9% in 2022 with the continued development of new business models, network platforms, and capabilities to harness the Internet of Things

U.S. Workload Scheduling And Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. workload scheduling and automation market based on deployment, enterprise size, and end-use:

U.S. Workload Scheduling And Automation Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

U.S. Workload Scheduling And Automation Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

U.S. Workload Scheduling And Automation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Others

