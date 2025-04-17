Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market 2030: Exploring Progestin-Releasing IUDs

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market Growth & Trends

The global uterine fibroid treatment drugs market size is expected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of Uterine Fibroids (UF) and the increased effectiveness of novel drugs in reducing heavy menstrual bleeding in women. According to an article published on IntechOpen, heavy menstrual bleeding is a common symptom of uterine fibroids affecting approximately 1.4 million women per year. In addition, nearly 60% of women report that symptoms impede physical activity and affect their quality of life. Moreover, 24% of women reported that symptoms prevent them from performing to their full ability at work.

Therefore, the rising demand for novel drugs with an advanced mechanism of action, higher clinical efficacy & lesser side effects is expected to drive the market. In addition, rising funding for research activities is expected to boost market growth. For instance, the Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR) endorsed the updated & re-introduced Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research & Education Act of 2021. The act is designed to advance funding for research and enhance education regarding the condition. The recent approval of multiple Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (GnRH) antagonists for the treatment of heavy bleeding associated with fibroids will also drive the market. For instance, in May 2020, the U.S. FDA approved Oriahnn for the treatment of uterine fibroids.

It became the first oral medication approved for the treatment of heavy bleeding in pre-menopausal women. The drug has a treatment duration of 24 months and is available at a retail price of USD 1,100 for 56 tablets. Furthermore, key players are focusing on new launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and partnerships for gaining higher market shares. For instance, in June 2022, Kissei Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of Phase III trials for its drug, linzagolix, for the treatment of uterine fibroids, in Japan. The drug has already been approved by EMA under the brand name Yselty in Europe. The original developer, ObsEva, sold the regional rights for this drug to Theramex in Feb 2022. The deal grants Theramex the rights to sell this drug in Europe, Brazil, and Australia.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market Report Highlights

The GnRH antagonists segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The recent approval of multiple drugs, such as Oriahnn in May 2020 in the U.S., Myfembree in May 2021 in the U.S., and Yselty in June 2022 in Europe, is expected to drive market growth

The submucosal fibroids segment held the majority of the share of the UF drugs market in 2022

Retail pharmacies dominated the market in 2022 on account of the ease of availability of medications in these pharmacies

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022 due to various factors, such as the presence of major players, the high prevalence of the health condition, and increasing awareness among patients regarding the availability of medications

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global uterine fibroid treatment drugs market based on drug class, type, end-user, and region:

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (GnRH) Agonists

Gonadotropin-releasing Hormone (GnRH) Antagonists

Progestin-releasing Intrauterine Device (IUD) & Contraceptives

Non-hormonal Medications

Others

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Subserosal Fibroids

Intramural Fibroids

Submucosal Fibroids

Pedunculated Fibroids

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Rest of MEA



