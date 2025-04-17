Europe Theme Park Market 2030: France’s Dominance with 26.9% Market Share

Europe Theme Park Market Growth & Trends

The Europe theme park market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,048.1 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. A theme park is described as a continuation and refinement of the outdoor entertainment facility popularly known as an amusement park. Theme parks and attractions are now being integrated with other tourist and leisure facilities and are consequently delivering a stronger economic impact. Apart from shows, food service facilities, and retail outlets; theme parks have started offering a myriad of other services, such as online booking facilities, night entertainment complexes, hotels and resorts, and transportation services. Several theme park destinations and regional parks are also providing full-service resorts, which offer sophisticated themed experiences blended with recreation, accommodation, retail, entertainment, and food services. As such, different approaches, including historic preservation, town planning, building architecture, and landscaping, are allowing the theme park market to potentially deliver a wider economic, social, and political impact.

The demand for new attractions to interest tourists and engage local visitors for the repeated visit is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market for theme parks in Europe. The source of theme parks’ revenues and expenses can vary from park to park. Nevertheless, the highest of around 46% of the total revenues are generated from the admission charges. The rest of the revenues are generated from the visitors’ in-park expenditure. Theme parks can potentially generate significant revenues and have a substantial effect on local economies and are hence considered as a crucial driver of the hospitality industry.

The growth of the overall market is directly dependent on the growth of the tourism industry in the region. Tourism, as a significantly promising industry, holds immense development potential in the 21st century. Theme parks form an important faction of tourism and are hence widely considered across the globe. A successful theme park helps in promoting the local economy and generating employment opportunities; failing to which, it would be a waste of land resources and capital. Theme parks are crucial for the development of the tourism industry as well as for the prosperity of the region and its economic development. With tourism revenues rising, government authorities across several countries in Europe have realized that theme parks can play a significant role in attracting tourists.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has taken a severe toll on European travel demand. Europe’s travel and tourism industry has been left reeling since the pandemic. Travel activity has been grounded to a halt. Owing to this, the theme park market not only in Europe but also across the globe has suffered immensely. Moreover, visitors may not be ready to return to theme parks until a vaccine or a treatment is widely available. Additionally, steady growth in tourism activities, post-COVID-19, is likely to be one of the potential avenues for market growth.

Europe Theme Park Market Report Highlights

The tickets have secured the dominant market share in 2023 and is expected to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Attractive pricing schemes for repeated customers is likely to increase the footfall in the theme parks. This, in turn, is expected to drive the segment growth.

Food & beverages are expected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Theme parks have increasingly offered diverse and high-quality food options, ranging from gourmet meals and themed snacks, to cater to varied tastes and preferences.

The France theme park market held a dominant market share of 26.9% in 2023 owing to rising disposable incomes and increased consumer spending on leisure activities.

Europe Theme Park Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe theme park market report based on revenue source and country:

Europe Theme Park Revenue Source (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandise

Hotels & Resorts

Others

Europe Theme Park Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

