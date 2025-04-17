Meeting Clean Standards: Japan Medical Device Cleaning Market Needs

Japan Medical Device Cleaning Market Growth & Trends

The Japan Medical Device Cleaning Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,169.49 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the increasing competition among the market players and the growing efforts to reduce hospital-acquired infections.

Several studies are being published focusing on the increasing number of infections acquired in hospitals and the measures that can prevent them. For instance, a study published by the National Library of Medicine in May 2020 found that nosocomial infections, also known as healthcare-acquired infections, are a significant burden on hospitalized patients in Japan. This study analyzed the Japanese claims database and found that out of 73,962,409 inpatients registered in the database, 9.7% had community-acquired infections (CAI), and 4.7% had nosocomial infections (NI). As a result, the growing burden of hospital-acquired infections is expected to increase the demand for medical device cleaning products in Japan.

Moreover, the growing use of single-use devices and the rising manufacturing of medical devices are anticipated to propel the Japanese medical device cleaning market. Industry stakeholders are focusing on increasing the development of medical devices in the country. For instance, in May 2023, Terumo Corporation, a medical device company, invested around USD 360 million to construct a new manufacturing facility for the Medical Care Solutions Company in Japan.

In addition, in January 2022, Kaneka Corporation invested around USD 69 million to build a new medical device plant in the Tomatoh Industrial Area in the northern area of Japan. Companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities. These expanding manufacturing facilities will require medical device cleaning solutions for sterilization, reprocessing, and cleaning in the future. Thus, the rise in investments in medical device manufacturing and development in Japan is projected to increase the demand for medical device cleaning products in the coming years.

Japan Medical Device Cleaning Market Report Highlights

Based on device type, the semi-critical segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 46.02% of revenue share. However, the critical segment is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast period due to the increasing infection control awareness and growing aging population.

Based on technique, the disinfection segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 49.53% of the revenue share. However, the sterilization segment is anticipated to grow fastest from 2024 to 2030. Advancements in sterilization technologies are expected to boost segment growth in the coming years.

Based on EPA classification, the intermediate-level segment dominated the Japan market and accounted for the largest revenue share, 48.84%, in 2023. In contrast, the high-level segment is expected to grow fastest, with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Japan Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Japan Medical device cleaning market based on the device type, technique, and EPA classification:

Japan Medical Device Cleaning Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Non-Critical

Semi-Critical

Critical

Japan Medical Device Cleaning Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cleaning

Detergents



Buffers



Chelators



Enzymes



Others

Disinfection

Chemical

Alcohol





Chlorine & Chorine Compounds





Aldehydes





Others



Metal



Ultraviolet



Others

Sterilization

Heat Sterilization



Ethylene Dioxide (ETO) Sterilization



Radiation Sterilization

Japan Medical Device Cleaning EPA Classification Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

