North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market: Charting the Course for Future Market Expansion

North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Growth & Trends

The North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 269.16 million by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. The regional UTI testing market is growing due to increasing government initiatives regarding UTI control in the region, technological advancements in UTI testing, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure & improved access to healthcare facilities. For instance, an article published by The New York Times in July 2019 mentioned that the New York City Department of Health launched a mobile app to address drug-resistant urinary tract infections (UTIs). The app provides doctors and nurses with a list of infection strains and their resistance to specific drugs.

Research conducted by this department revealed that many of the UTIs caused by E. coli, the most common type, were resistant to widely used drugs like Bactrim. This growing concern over drug-resistant UTIs drives the demand for advanced UTI testing solutions in North America, as healthcare providers seek more accurate and targeted therapies to combat the rising issue of antibiotic resistance. As a result, the UTI testing market in the region is experiencing significant growth.

Incorporating innovative diagnostic technologies can significantly enhance patient care and management while promoting antibiotic stewardship through faster result delivery, thereby driving market growth. For instance, a team of engineers and molecular biologists in the U.S. has developed a cost-effective point-of-care diagnostic test for rapidly detecting microbial pathogens in urine. Using a simple lab kit, LED lights, a hot plate, and a smartphone, the device shows promising potential for quick and low-cost diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in resource-limited settings.

Furthermore, a pilot study published in eBioMedicine compared the smartphone-based real-time loop-mediated isothermal amplification (smaRT-LAMP) system to the more expensive rapid diagnostic technologies and standard hospital tests. The results demonstrated that the smaRT-LAMP system matched the accuracy of hospital diagnostics while significantly reducing costs and testing time.

Key players in the regional urinary tract infection testing market, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux SA, T2 Biosystems, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, etc., are implementing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to enhance product capabilities and promote their offerings. For instance, in November 2022, Illumina, a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, introduced the Illumina Urinary Pathogen Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Resistance (ID/AMR) Panel (UPIP). This research test utilizes precision metagenomics to identify and measure genitourinary pathogens, including drug-resistant ones that lead to complicated and recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Report Highlights

The growth of the overall market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of UTIs among the population in the region

The UTI testing market is witnessing a key shift with the rise in demand for technologically advanced homecare UTI testing kits

Cystitis held the largest market share of 41.41% in 2022, owing to the high incidence & recurrence rate of cystitis in patients

The instruments segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 60.36% in 2022. This is attributed to advancements in diagnostic technologies that have led to the development of sophisticated instruments with enhanced capabilities

Based on end-use, the reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 26.11% in 2022. This is attributed to the wide range of comprehensive testing services offered by these laboratories

North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America urinary tract infection testing market based on type, product, end-use, and region:

North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Urethritis

Cystitis

Pyelonephritis

North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Consumables

North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2018 – 2030)

General practitioners

Urologists

Urogynecologists

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Hospital Emergency Departments

Urgent Care

Others

North America Urinary Tract Infection Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

