Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market: The Challenges and Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Growth & Trends

The global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market size is expected to reach USD 37.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Telecom billing and revenue management benefits the service providers in exchanging their invoices, billing data, and sharing revenue information with partners, allowing operators to continue the billing accuracy, enhance customer experience by ensuring the end-to-end management of revenue, and disputes and adjustments. It also provides a complete end-to-end solution for supporting key business processes for managing revenue. As a result, the growing importance of identifying profitability and value that customers bring to the enterprise coupled with growing preference for mitigating and identifying the revenue leakages and frauds with automated payment processing solutions and integrated workflows is expected to accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Growth in the number of subscribers for the telecom services worldwide is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. As there is a rise in the number of cellular or mobile subscribers, challenges including network congestion and fallout of services are rising. This rise is thereby resulting in structural progress for the development of efficient billing and revenue management software solutions and services. These solutions and services are used by Communication Services Providers (CSPs) to boost their revenue while optimizing telecom networks.

Additionally, telecom billing and revenue management solutions support the telecom service providers in the detection and management of frauds and revenue leakages, thereby resulting in reduced operational costs in the longer run. As a result, telecom companies are investing in telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services to not only help themselves in increasing their revenue growth by optimizing network but also for improving fraud management and reducing operational costs in the long run. This, in turn, is projected to boost the market growth in the near future.

In addition, the telecom billing and revenue management help telecom service providers in creating innovative solutions and services in the market while enhancing the customer experience. Furthermore, with the growth in networks, solutions, and services, telecom operators endure high operational costs. High implementation and operational costs are one of the major challenges likely to deter the progression of the market.

Nevertheless, with the continuous need and requirement to provide improved and high-quality customer experiences and rich communication services, telecom billing and revenue management providers are focusing to further develop advanced solutions and services, which are compatible and at-par to fulfill the dynamic requirement of end-users with improved flexibility, scalability, and functionality. Efficient telecom billing and revenue management solutions help the CSP’s to monetize the usage data and service. It further provides enhanced real-time data analytical capabilities and efficacy to channelize the revenue streams by providing tailored solutions.

Curious about the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the solutions segment held the largest revenue share of the global market and accounted for 64.7% in 2023. The growth of this segment is influenced by factors such as flexibility & scalability offered by solutions, seamless collaboration among teams, complete control over managing several business functions, and remote work/monitoring capabilities.

The on-premise deployment segment dominated the billing & revenue management market in 2023. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the inclination towards on-premise deployments to ensure complete control over IT infrastructure and related business processes.

Based on application, mobile operators segment held the largest revenue share of the global market. The growing cloud deployments of billing and revenue management solutions are driven by the advanced control offered by the deployment model, which involves remote monitoring, cost-effectiveness, scalability, real-time data processing, business intelligence, and enhanced customer experiences.

North America dominated the global telecom & revenue management market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2023.

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global telecom billing & revenue management market on the basis of on component, deployment, application, and region:

Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Solutions

Services

Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On–premise

Cloud

Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mobile Operators

Internet Service Providers

Telecom Billing & Revenue Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market today and explore key data and trends.