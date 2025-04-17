Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market 2030: The Rise of Biomarker Discovery

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Growth & Trends

The global omics-based clinical trials market size is anticipated to reach USD 51.77 billion by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2025 to 2030. Omics has turned out to be the most advanced approach in molecular research. It includes all the field of biological sciences that ends with the suffix – omics. Various disciplines can be classified as omics such as proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. The outbreak of coronavirus accelerated the adoption of new approaches, models, and technology in clinical trials, this has positively impacted market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused havoc and has disrupted almost every sector of industry. Initially, the outbreak has negatively impacted the ecosystem of clinical trials and affected many ongoing studies for numerous indications. However, in the second half of 2020, researchers started developing innovative therapeutics and vaccines against COVID-19, which has supported the market recovery and growth, and continuance of business by CROs. There has been an increase in the clinical trials activity with oncology trials attaining historically high levels. The extensive research for understanding the COVID-19 infection has turned the attention to the application of omics-based studies.

For instance, in June 2021, a group of researchers at University Hospital Tuebingen initiated a clinical trial on comparative genetic and immune response analysis of different COVID-19 vaccine candidates using a multi-omics approach. The growing application of spatial OMICS, for the identification of biomarkers, is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. To study the efficacy and toxicity of the drug, spatial OMICS play a major role and have simplified drug discovery and development. Biomarker identification along with the clinical application is widely used in drug development and discovery. Biomarkers are used to identify the pathway of the diseases and the progression and help to understand the cause.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorders and the increasing demand for omics-based clinical trials in developing countries are boosting the market’s growth. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. In 2018 alone, there were an estimated 1,735,350 new diagnoses and 609,640 cancer-related deaths. Single-cell multi-OMIC analysis is a novel tool that is opening doors in cancer drug development and further advance the current treatment options. The market is also driven by a rising number of biologics, demand for advanced technologies, and the need for personalized medicines and orphan drugs. Additionally, growing biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry have propelled the demand for non-invasive instruments, full applications for single-cell multi-omics technology, and conventional labs are bolstering future market growth.

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

The phase III segment dominated the market, accounting for 54.5% of the total revenue share in 2024. Clinical trial statistics indicate that market growth is driven by an increase in phase III trials, which typically involve a large number of participants.

The interventional studies segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to its growing emphasis on personalized medicine by facilitating tailored interventions based on individual patient profiles derived from omics technologies.

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to increasing prevalence of cancer globally coupled with growing need for more effective treatment strategies.

North America omics-based clinical trials market dominated the global industry and accounted for a 38.0% share in 2024.

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global omics-based clinical trials market on the basis of phase, study design, indication, and region:

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Interventional Studies

Observational Studies

Expanded Access Studies

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Autoimmune/inflammation

Pain management

Oncology

CNS conditions

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular

Others

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Norway Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



