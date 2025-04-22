How to Maximize Shelf Life in the Juice Concentrates Market

Juice Concentrates Market Growth & Trends

The global Juice Concentrates Market size is expected to reach USD 164.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. As the health and wellness trend continues to expand, juice concentrates are gaining prominence. Unlike fresh juices derived from juiced fruits and vegetables, juice concentrates are produced by extracting juice from these sources and subsequently evaporating most of the water content. This process yields a thick syrup that retains high levels of nutrients and flavor.

Juice concentrates offer several benefits. They provide an efficient means of achieving the daily recommended intake of fruits and vegetables, with a small serving delivering essential nutrients for the day. Additionally, they are rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The rising popularity of functional foods and beverages, particularly among health-conscious millennials, reflects a growing preference for balanced diets. Juice concentrates are increasingly used in processed foods and beverages as a substitute for sucrose, making products suitable for people with diabetes. They also enhance texture and volume in baked goods and confectioneries, thereby gaining favor in these sectors.

Although juice concentrates are derived from both fruits and vegetables, fruit-based variants are experiencing a surge in popularity. This trend is expected to continue due to consumer preference for natural beverages and the diverse range of flavors available from fruit sources. Fruit-based concentrates are particularly valued in the bakery and confectionery industries for their sweetening properties, which are not present in vegetable variants.

Moreover, the increasing trend toward natural foods is the principal driver of the global juice concentrates market. Factors such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease are shifting consumer preferences away from carbonated drinks toward fruit and vegetable juices. To address the growing demand for clean-label food products, key manufacturers are introducing innovative offerings. For instance, in January 2019, Bosch Boden Spies launched a reduced-sugar cranberry juice concentrate to cater to the increasing demand in Germany for low-sugar, functional beverages.

Juice Concentrates Market Report Highlights

Fruit juice concentrates accounted for a share of 76.3% in 2023. Fruit juice concentrates are highly versatile and can be used in a wide range of food and beverage products.

Liquid juice concentrates accounted for a market share of 81.4% in 2023. Liquid juice concentrates are highly versatile and can be used in a variety of applications beyond just making juice.

Bakery & confectionery is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. There is a growing trend towards healthier eating habits, even in indulgent categories like bakery and confectionery.

Food service accounted for a market share of 35.1% in 2023. Food service channels may offer specialized juice concentrates tailored to the needs of commercial kitchens and food service operations.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The U.S. predominantly drives the fruit concentrate market in North America. This is attributed to the rising fruit consumption and the growing preference for ready-to-drink products due to increasingly busy lifestyles.

Juice Concentrates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global juice concentrates market on the basis of type, form, application, end-use, and region.

Juice Concentrates Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Fruit Concentrates

Citrus Fruits

Orange





Lemon





Grapefruit





Berries





Strawberry





Others



Tropical Fruits



Mango





Pineapple





Banana





Passion Fruit





Others

Vegetable Concentrates

Carrot



Tomato



Beetroot



Cucumber



Others

Juice Concentrates Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Liquid Concentrates

Powder Concentrates

Juice Concentrates Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Snacks

Others

Juice Concentrates End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Food Processing

Food Service

Retail

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Convenience stores



Online



Others

Juice Concentrates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

