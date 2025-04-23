Surgical Laser Market 2030: Why Diode Lasers Are the Future

Surgical Laser Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical laser market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.96 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) combined with the efforts of several market players to develop laser technologies in order to improve surgical outcomes including reduced turnaround time and minimal hospital stay are the factors driving the market. According to the American Urological Association (AUA), the prevalence of BPH increases with age, with 8.0% in men aged between 31 – 40, to 45.0% in those aged 51 to 60 years and 80.0% in men above 80 years. Also, in August 2018, OmniGuide Holdings acquired Lisa Laser Products, a Germany-based company, which develops lasers for urological applications.

Increasing provisions to address multiple applications through product development, in the field of aesthetics as well as surgery is likely to expand the application in multiple specialties. For instance, in September 2018, Syneron Candela acquired Ellipse, a developer of laser platforms for medical and aesthetic dermatologic applications, in order to strengthen its position in the market.

Surgical Laser Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest share in 2024 owing to increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population

By product, gas laser systems are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By application, the aesthetics segment is expected to register the highest market share owing to the increasing availability of cost-effective devices and rising demand for various cosmetic procedures such as resurfacing, rejuvenation, and vascular lesions

By end-use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share as these medical settings incorporate innovative systems for enhancing patient outcomes

Market players are adopting several strategies such as strategic acquisitions to cater to the increasing patient demand and gain a significant share in the global market.

Surgical Laser Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical laser market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Surgical Laser Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Solid-state Laser Systems

Gas Laser Systems

Diode Laser Systems

Others

Surgical Laser Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Aesthetic

Surgical

Dentistry

Ophthalmic

Surgical Laser End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Surgical Laser Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Denmark Sweden

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



