Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030

Posted on 2025-04-23 by in Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is expected to reach USD 37.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The factors expected to drive the growth are the high recyclability of the glass, chemical inertness, increasing developments in the pharmaceutical industry, and the growing demand for vials for COVID vaccines.

 

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a significant transition and over the past few years, the focus on the development of pharmaceutical drugs has grown significantly. The growing research environment in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil has led to a gradual migration of economic and research activities from developed markets to these emerging markets. Since 2006, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization has provided advisory services and technical cooperation to develop local pharmaceutical production in developing countries. This promises to boost the pharmaceutical sector in these countries thereby driving the pharmaceutical plastic packaging industry.

 

However, the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry is expected to witness some challenges in the forthcoming years since glass is an expensive raw material. Plastic bottles are being used for pharma packaging which is made of lightweight, clear, and durable plastic belonging to the polyester family. Furthermore, developments are being carried out to develop material that overcomes the shortcomings of glass and plastic which can negatively impact the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry. For instance, in May 2022, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) agreed to develop Oxycapt, a multilayer material integrating features of plastic and glass for prefilled syringes.

 

Pharmaceutical-grade silicone-based fluids are being extensively applied on the inner surface of glass vials and ampoules to allow the draining of vaccines from the glass packaging products and maintain the efficacy and safety of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). In January 2022, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. entered into a technology and supply agreement with Corning Incorporated to expand Valor Glass technology for developing advanced injectable drug packaging and delivery systems.

 

 

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Report Highlights

 

  • The generic drug type led the market and accounted for more than 72.9% share of the global revenue in 2023. The main factor contributing to their market growth is pricing and often the shortage of an established pharmaceutical product in the market. Most generic medicines tend to cost less than their brand-name counterparts and provide effective results similar to their brand-name counterparts
  • Atmospheric emissions are caused by the melting of raw materials and combustion of natural gas in glass production. The negative environmental impact is expected to drive pharmaceutical glass manufacturers to develop sustainable glass production processes. For instance, in November 2021, Bormioli Pharma S.p.A. inked a 10-year agreement with Glass Futures to jointly carry out research and development of new low-emission technologies for glass production
  • Glass delamination has been a major concern for pharmaceutical companies. It includes the appearance of glass lamellae or visible flakes which can lead to an increased number of recalls and health risks. The development of glass vials by reducing the alkali content reduces the chances of delamination and breakage. Furthermore, pharmaceutical glass packaging is manufactured by molded processes offering greater design flexibility and high mechanical resistance which reduces the breakage risk
  • In May 2021, Nipro Europe Group Companies acquired Piramida, a Croatian pharmaceutical glass packaging manufacturer to strengthen its presence in Central Europe
  • Companies in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry are trying to increase their production capacity to cater to the growing pharmaceutical requirement. In October 2022, SCHOTT Group announced that it began construction of a new pre-fillable glass syringe (PFS) production facility inLukácsháza, Hungary

 

 

Curious about the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

 

 

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segmentation

 

Grand View Research has segmented the pharmaceutical glass packaging market on the basis of on material, product, drug type, and region:

 

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Material Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • Type I
  • Type II
  • Type III

 

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • Vials
    • Small vials
    • Large vials
  • Bottles
    • Small bottles
    • Large bottles
  • Cartridges & Syringes
  • Ampoules

 

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Drug Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • Generic
  • Branded
  • Biologic

 

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Switzerland
    • Belgium
    • Denmark
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Southeast Asia
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

 

Key Players in the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

 

  • Corning Incorporated
  • Nipro Corporation
  • SGD S.A.
  • Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH
  • Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.
  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
  • Schott AG
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd.
  • Beatson Clark
  • Ardagh Group S.A
  • Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.
  • Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
  • ?i?ecam Group
  • Owens-Illinois, Inc.
  • DWK Life sciences

 

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution