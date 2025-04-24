Zero Trust on Mobile: Next-Gen MTD for Modern Cybersecurity Frameworks

The global mobile threat defense market size is estimated to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the rapid adoption of mobile phones, rising internet penetration, and bring-your-own-device trends. Further, the shifting industry scenario, like hybrid working and working from remote locations, involves a large amount of data sharing over secured and unsecured platforms. Thus, the following factors are constantly driving the requirement for robust safety and security compliance on the users’ mobile devices.

The changing industry scenarios like remote work, critical data sharing from personal devices, and the increasing trend of bringing your own devices to institutes and organizational premises are the key factors attracting cybercriminals, hackers, and data thefts to target mobile devices. Mobile threat defense provides advanced security features to cater to these growing cybercrimes, such as mobile threat intelligence, data protection, risk assessment, malware protection, etc. are the following factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The rising internet penetration along with government initiatives towards digitization is driving the use of mobile phones for online payments, shopping, ticket bookings, gaming, and other activities making mobile devices a core part of everyday activity. In recent years, due to all these factors, cybercriminals have aggressively targeted the following platforms to get access to users’ personal information, such as bank details, identities, organizational data, and other critical information. Thus, there is a higher demand for advanced mobile threat defense solutions to get a robust shield against these cyber threats is expected to drive the market for mobile threat defense.

Key organizations are involved in launching robust MTD solutions to provide users with advanced mobile threat defense solutions, following all security and regulatory compliances. For instance, Zimperium a provider of mobile security, partnered with Carahsoft Partner which develops IT solutions for the government. Based on the partnership, Zimperium is aiming to expand its reach into the public sector, making it accessible for state and local government organizations to get access and easily implement application security, and mobile endpoint solutions, along with strengthening their defense against growing mobile threats.

Mobile Threat Defense Market Report Highlights

The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030. Mobile threat defense services are gaining popularity among mobile users as it provides industry-leading threat intelligence, threat defense, and cybersecurity capabilities against malware and ransomware

The iOS segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growing demand for iPhones, pads, and Macbooks is anticipated to strengthen the demand for mobile threat defense in the following segment to counter the growing cyber threats

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2023 to 2030. Cloud-based MTD solutions offer the flexibility of choosing the solutions and services thus, provides scalability and a cost-effective defense mechanism against cyber threats

The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 25.9% from 2023 to 2030. MTD solutions are designed to handle critical application viruses, cyberattacks, and controlling hacking activities thus offering cost-effective solutions to small & medium enterprises

The retail segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for mobile threat defense in retail is growing as it offers solutions to retailers in managing and monitoring mobile devices, and applications, with inbuild security capabilities.

The Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27.5% from 2023 to 2030. Asia Pacific is witnessing a rapid surge in the adoption of mobile devices, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets which is driving the need for mobile threat defense solutions to secure these devices.

Curious about the Mobile Threat Defense Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Mobile Threat Defense Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile threat defense market based on solution, operating system, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Mobile Threat Defense Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Services

Mobile Threat Defense Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Android

IOS

Windows

Others

Mobile Threat Defense Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Mobile Threat Defense Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Mobile Threat Defense Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Mobile Threat Defense Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa A.E Saudi Arabia South Africa



Key Players in the Mobile Threat Defense Market

Cisco Systems

SAP SE

Broadcom, Inc.

VMware

Citrix Systems

Kaspersky Labs

Ivanti

Micro Focus

ZOHO

SolarWinds

Zimperium

Matrix42

Sophos

Blackberry

Esper

Order a free sample PDF of the Mobile Threat Defense Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.