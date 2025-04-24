What You Need to Know About the Noise, Vibration, And Harshness Testing Market

Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market Growth & Trends

The global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the advancements in Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) testing solutions, the need to comply with stringent noise standards and regulations, and the need to enhance consumer experience by providing products with lower noise and vibrations. The use of advanced technologies and the adoption of simulation tools are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the market.

NVH testing utilizes hardware such as microphones and accelerometers to measure NVH levels, and the software analyzes the data collected from the sensors. Moreover, the NVH testing companies offer support & maintenance, calibration, and NVH testing services. The use of NVH testing offers numerous benefits, including cost reduction and enhanced customer experience. Early detection and resolution of NVH issues can prevent costly rework and redesign later in the development cycle, saving both time and resources. Similarly, ensuring low levels of noise and vibration enhances user comfort and satisfaction, leading to positive customer experiences and brand loyalty.

Ongoing technological innovations in sensors, data acquisition systems, and simulation software are driving the development of more advanced and efficient NVH testing solutions, expanding the market potential. Companies offering in the NVH testing market are launching new solutions. For instance, in March 2024, Kistler Group announced the launch of upgraded accelerometer series 8740A and 8788A, delivering enhanced sensitivity and durability suitable for modal analysis in aviation, automotive, and space testing. These accelerometers, renowned for their lightweight, compact design and minimal noise levels, enable precise vibration measurements. They are designed for various testing scenarios, including NVH testing.

Curious about the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market Report Highlights

The software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and ML, and the launch of new software solutions for NVH testing. For instance, Siemens launched a new application in 2021. Moreover, NVH testing companies are continuously introducing new features to their software solutions.

The sound intensity and quality analysis segment dominated the market in 2023; the segment’s growth is driven by the need to ensure noise emission regulations and improve product quality.

The automotive segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR. This growth is attributed to the need to ensure passenger safety and enhance consumer experience. Moreover, the growing Electric Vehicle (EV) sales are driving the need for new NVH testing solutions and services.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023, driven by the growing demand for vehicles and consumer electronic devices in the region. Moreover, the presence of prominent market players, such as Japan-based IMV Corporation, is contributing to the market’s growth in the region.

In September 2022, Spectris announced the acquisition of Dytran Instruments, Inc. It was integrated into Hottinger Brüel & Kjær business, thereby expanding Hottinger Brüel & Kjær’s sensor offerings and capacity to deliver customized sensing solutions swiftly. Dytran Instruments, Inc., known for its piezoelectric sensors measuring force, vibration, and pressure, enhances Hottinger Brüel & Kjær’s product portfolio, catering to diverse applications across industries such as aerospace and automotive.

Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing market based on component, application, end-use, and region:

NVH Testing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hardware

Sensors and Transducers



Data Acquisition Systems



Analyzers



Excitation Devices



Others

Software

Services

NVH Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Buzz, Squeak and Rattle Noise Testing

Sound Intensity and Quality Analysis

Powertrain Performance Testing

Pass-by Noise Testing

Others

NVH Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Construction

Energy & Utility

Others

NVH Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)



UAE



South Africa

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness Testing Market today and explore key data and trends.