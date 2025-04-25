Mobile Phone Insurance Market Grows with Rising Smartphone Adoption Worldwide

The global mobile phone insurance market was valued at USD 28.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030. The rising number of incidents involving accidental damage, theft, virus infections, and device malfunctions is expected to drive the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period. These issues have prompted consumers to seek ways to protect their devices, leading to greater adoption of mobile phone insurance policies. Such policies help users avoid high replacement costs in cases of loss or technical failure and typically offer coverage for physical damage, internal malfunction, theft and loss, as well as virus and data protection.

Mobile phones today serve not only as tools for communication, but also as key platforms for entertainment, education, and digital transactions. As more users store personal data and conduct transactions on their smartphones, the need to protect these devices has intensified. This growing reliance on mobile phones is anticipated to further accelerate market growth. According to GSMA, by 2025, about 75% of internet users are expected to access the web via smartphones. To leverage this trend, insurance providers are teaming up with smartphone manufacturers to test the effectiveness of bundled insurance plans offered at the time of device purchase.

Due to their delicate nature, mobile phones are prone to both physical and technical damage, including issues like cracked casings or internal contamination from dust, which can harm critical components such as the Printed Circuit Board (PCB). These vulnerabilities can lead to significant financial losses, encouraging more users to invest in mobile phone insurance. The rising cost of smartphones also plays a role in driving demand for coverage. Additionally, the increasing number of partnerships between insurers and mobile manufacturers is likely to further boost market growth. A shift toward direct-to-consumer insurance services is also expected to create new growth opportunities. This model offers a more seamless and personalized customer experience compared to traditional distribution methods.

Regional Insights

North America is projected to hold a market share of 33.7% by 2030. This growth is driven by a strong presence of insurance providers and a high rate of smartphone-related crimes, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. According to the Bureau of Justice Assistance, over one million smartphones are stolen annually in the U.S. alone. The availability of insurance plans that cover software issues and stolen phone replacement is also expected to support market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.0% over the same period. E-commerce platforms such as Flipkart are partnering with insurers like Bajaj Allianz to offer phone insurance at the point of sale. These initiatives are likely to drive strong regional growth. Countries including China, India, Japan, and Singapore are expected to contribute significantly, fueled by rising disposable incomes. In 2022, China led the Asia Pacific market in terms of share.

In China, consumers are increasingly opting for mobile phone insurance due to the affordable pricing and lower durability of screen glass. For example, the iPhone X series featured a glass back for design appeal, but it lacked sufficient durability. In response, companies like Sinosafe introduced specialized screen insurance for iPhones in China.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

To strengthen their market positions, companies are focusing on inorganic growth strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, in January 2023, Cox Mobile—an arm of Cox Communications—partnered with Asurion to provide device protection and trade-in services. This enables Cox Mobile customers to safeguard their devices against theft, accidental damage, and loss.

Leading Mobile Phone Insurance Providers Include:

Apple Inc.

American International Group, Inc.

Assurant, Inc.

Asurion

AT&T Intellectual Property

AmTrust Financial

Brightstar Corp.

GoCare Warranty Group

SquareTrade, Inc.

Taurus Insurance Services Limited

