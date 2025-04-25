Smart Office Market by Technology and Applications: A Comprehensive Market Assessment

The global smart office market size is expected to reach USD 113.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2030. Organizations are constantly evolving due to changing workforce demographics and technological expectations of modern employees and employers. As a result, a large number of organizations across the globe are anticipated to shift toward smart offices. Rising concerns regarding energy consumption are also likely to augment the market.

 

Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is estimated to stoke the growth of the market as IoT enables inter-networking of physical devices through actuators, sensors, network connectivity, and software. Employers are able to improve employee productivity while increasing flexibility of work environment with better connectivity. However, concerns associated with privacyandmalicious attacks are poised to inhibit the growth of the market.

 

Energy management systems (EMS) offer advantages such as measuring energy efficiency improvements, analyzing energy data for better decision-making, and optimization of energy consumption. Audio-video conferencing systems help reduce travelling time and costs by providing a platform to share and collaborate ideas from remote locations. Surging demand for these hardware systems is projected to provide a fillip to the overall market.

 

Rising popularity of smart office technology is motivating manufacturers to invest in research and development activities for creating cost-effective, reliable, and improved products. Manufacturers are pouring substantial funds into development of new products for providing better user experience, which is expected to trigger the growth of the market.

 

Smart Office Market Report Highlights

 

  • Smart office technology enhances experience of employees in terms of integration, intelligence, and intuitiveness
  • By component, the service segment is likely to post the highest CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period
  • The new Construction segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.
  • North America smart office market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 36.8% in 2024

 

Smart Office Market Segmentation

 

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart office market report based on component, type, and region:

 

Smart Office Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • Hardware
    • Security Systems & Controls
    • Smart Lighting & Controls
    • Energy Management Systems
    • HVAC Control Systems
    • Audio-Video Conferencing Systems
  • Software
  • Services

 

Smart Office Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • Retrofit
  • New Construction

 

Smart Office Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

 

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

 

 

Key Players of Smart Office Market

 

  • ABB
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Crestron Electronics, Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • Lutron Electronics Co., Inc
  • Signify Holding
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • SensorSuite

 

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Smart Office Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

 

