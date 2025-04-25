Smart Office Market by Technology and Applications: A Comprehensive Market Assessment

The global smart office market size is expected to reach USD 113.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2030. Organizations are constantly evolving due to changing workforce demographics and technological expectations of modern employees and employers. As a result, a large number of organizations across the globe are anticipated to shift toward smart offices. Rising concerns regarding energy consumption are also likely to augment the market.

Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is estimated to stoke the growth of the market as IoT enables inter-networking of physical devices through actuators, sensors, network connectivity, and software. Employers are able to improve employee productivity while increasing flexibility of work environment with better connectivity. However, concerns associated with privacyandmalicious attacks are poised to inhibit the growth of the market.

Energy management systems (EMS) offer advantages such as measuring energy efficiency improvements, analyzing energy data for better decision-making, and optimization of energy consumption. Audio-video conferencing systems help reduce travelling time and costs by providing a platform to share and collaborate ideas from remote locations. Surging demand for these hardware systems is projected to provide a fillip to the overall market.

Rising popularity of smart office technology is motivating manufacturers to invest in research and development activities for creating cost-effective, reliable, and improved products. Manufacturers are pouring substantial funds into development of new products for providing better user experience, which is expected to trigger the growth of the market.

Smart Office Market Report Highlights

Smart office technology enhances experience of employees in terms of integration, intelligence, and intuitiveness

By component, the service segment is likely to post the highest CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period

The new Construction segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

North America smart office market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 36.8% in 2024

Smart Office Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart office market report based on component, type, and region:

Smart Office Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware Security Systems & Controls Smart Lighting & Controls Energy Management Systems HVAC Control Systems Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

Software

Services

Smart Office Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Retrofit

New Construction

Smart Office Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



Key Players of Smart Office Market

ABB

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Signify Holding

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SensorSuite

