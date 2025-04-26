“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR Set to Return This Summer 2025, Opening New Business Opportunities in Japanese Food Exports

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — The highly anticipated upcoming edition of “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER returns from July 9 (Wednesday) to 11 (Friday), 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight—set to once again be the ultimate gateway for Japanese food exports to the global market.

“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER is co-organised by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Japan Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF). Their continued support strengthens the event’s role as a key international platform, connecting global buyers with top Japanese food producers and cultivating business growth in the global marketplace.

As a premier B2B trade event, the fair is poised for another successful year, bringing together leading Japanese food producers, buyers, and industry experts. It creates an exceptional environment for sourcing authentic Japanese ingredients, gourmet delicacies, and pioneering food innovations.

A Proven Business Platform with Global Impact

Over the course of its three-day event, the 2024 edition of “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER successfully gathered 18,984 visitors and 652 exhibiting companies, including those from the concurrent show. The event provided a dynamic platform for industry professionals to explore Japan’s rich culinary offerings. Attendees engaged in high-level networking, experienced exclusive tastings, and connected with top-tier suppliers ready to meet international demand.

This 2025, the event expands even further, anticipating 25,000 visitors and 900 exhibitors. It promises to present a wider range of premium Japanese food and beverage selections, including:

Agri-Food / Seafood / Meat

Processed Food

Japanese Tea

Beverage / Alcohol

Confectionery / Snack

Health and Beauty Food

Sustainable and Free-from Food

Seasoning / Spice

Whether sourcing for retail, hospitality, or distribution, visitors can explore the latest in authentic Japanese flavours while gaining direct access to reliable suppliers and the latest food trends shaping the global market.

Exclusive Hosted Buyers Programme—Unlock VIP Business Opportunities

To further support high-level business connections, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER will feature an exclusive Hosted Buyers Programme, designed to connect top international buyers with Japan’s leading food suppliers. This premium initiative offers participants exclusive privileges, including:

Complimentary hotel accommodations

Business matching appointment system

VIP access to networking events

VISA support

Guided exhibitor introduction tours

Access to a dedicated business lounge

The initiative streamlines the sourcing process, making it easier than ever for international buyers to discover Japan’s finest food exports.

To learn more about eligibility, requirements, and the application process, visit https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit/hosted-buyers.html.

Join the Summer 2025 Edition—Expand with Japan’s Best

RX Japan invites importers, wholesalers, and international buyers to experience the rich flavours and innovation of the country’s food exports while discovering new business opportunities.

For more information and to secure an entry badge, visit https://bit.ly/JAPANSFOODEXPORTFAIRSummer2025Registration.

