Truck Site Expands Its Inventory

Sacramento, California, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Truck Site, a trusted leader in providing high-quality used municipal trucks, is proud to announce an expansion of its inventory, offering more garbage trucks than ever to businesses and municipalities nationwide. With a commitment to reliability and excellence, Truck Site continues to meet the growing demand for well-maintained, ex-municipal waste collection trucks, ensuring customers receive the best tools for the job.

What began as a single truck and a 350-square-foot office has evolved into a thriving business with over 60 full-time employees. Under the leadership of founder Michael Leschinski, Truck Site has built a strong reputation for supplying top-tier used equipment to customers across the country. Specializing in ex-municipal waste collection trucks, street sweepers, bucket trucks, fire trucks, sewer/vacuum trucks, and utility/service trucks, the company is dedicated to keeping essential industries moving.

Municipalities and private waste management companies rely on high-performance garbage trucks to keep their communities clean and efficient. Truck Site’s latest inventory expansion means more businesses can access high-quality used trucks that have been professionally maintained and inspected to ensure optimal performance.

“Providing the right tool for the job has always been at the core of what we do,” said Michael Leschinski, founder of Truck Site. “Expanding our inventory of garbage trucks allows us to better serve our customers nationwide, giving them access to reliable, cost-effective equipment when they need it most.”

With supply chain challenges affecting new truck availability and costs, Truck Site’s expanded selection of used garbage trucks provides an affordable and immediate solution for businesses and municipalities looking to upgrade or expand their fleets.

Truck Site takes pride in offering only the best ex-municipal vehicles, known for their rigorous maintenance and durability. Every truck undergoes thorough inspections and servicing to ensure it meets high operational standards before being added to the inventory.

Beyond just selling trucks, Truck Site is committed to customer success. Their team of industry experts works closely with clients to help them find the right vehicle for their specific needs. With nationwide delivery and financing options available, Truck Site makes it easier than ever to acquire top-quality equipment with confidence.

As Truck Site continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to expanding its inventory, improving service, and strengthening relationships with customers nationwide. By providing an ever-increasing selection of high-quality used trucks, Truck Site ensures that businesses and municipalities have access to the equipment they need to operate efficiently and cost-effectively.

For more information about Truck Site’s expanded inventory of garbage trucks and other municipal vehicles, visit https://www.trucksite.com/ or contact (916) 347-9828.