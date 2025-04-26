Low-light remote control brings new smart and environmentally friendly options to low-light environments: YMIN capacitor selection program

Shanghai, China, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ —

YMIN capacitor selection scheme in low-light remote control

Low-light remote control

With the rapid development of smart home and Internet of Things, traditional remote control faces problems such as frequent battery replacement and corrosion of positive and negative contact points of battery compartment when not used for a long time. In order to solve these pain points, low-light remote control came into being. Unlike traditional remote control that relies on dry batteries and infrared signals, low-light remote control is self-powered in low-light environment, which completely changes the way of using traditional remote control. It uses low-light energy to achieve self-charging, avoiding battery replacement and corrosion problems, and adopts low-power design to extend the service life, which is in line with environmental protection and energy-saving trends. Low-light remote control not only improves the convenience and accuracy of operation, but also provides smarter and more environmentally friendly control solutions for smart home, office automation, personal entertainment and other fields.

Main components of battery-free Bluetooth voice remote control

The battery-free Bluetooth voice remote control is a new generation of environmentally friendly smart remote control. It uses solar panels to collect low-light, and the energy recovery chip converts light energy into electrical energy, which is stored in lithium-ion capacitors. It forms the best combination with the ultra-low power Bluetooth chip and no longer uses batteries. It is more environmentally friendly, energy-saving, lighter, safer, and maintenance-free for life.

Case introduction: Battery-free voice remote control module BF530

① Ultra-low power consumption (the whole machine is as low as 100nA), which is the lowest static power consumption solution that can be mass-produced on the market so far.

② The amount is about 0.168mAH, which is about 31% of the RTL8*/TLSR solution.

③ Under the same conditions, smaller energy storage components and smaller solar panels can be used.

Main features of YMIN lithium-ion supercapacitors

01 Long life cycle – ultra-long cycle

Life cycle of more than 100,000 times YMIN relies on the management advantages of the IATF16949 system to vigorously promote refined management and strive to improve product performance. The cycle life of lithium-ion capacitor products is more than 100,000 times.

02 Low self-discharge

Ultra-low self-discharge <1.5mV/day YMIN focuses on lithium-ion capacitor products: from the details of each production link to ensure ultra-low self-discharge of the product, to escort low-power application scenarios.

03 Environmentally friendly and exportable

YMIN lithium-ion capacitors have superior safety performance, no safety hazards, can be transported by air, and the materials used have passed RoHS and REACH certification. They are green, environmentally friendly, and pollution-free.

04 Environmentally friendly and free of replacement

YMIN lithium-ion capacitors provide stable and lasting power support with the advantages of long life, environmentally friendly and free of replacement, low maintenance cost and high energy efficiency, reducing the replacement frequency and environmental burden of traditional batteries.

YMIN capacitor product recommendation

Summary

YMIN 4.2V high-voltage products have ultra-high energy density and provide excellent performance and reliability. It can be charged at -20°C and can be stably discharged in an environment up to +70°C, suitable for various application scenarios from extremely cold to high temperatures. At the same time, this capacitor has ultra-low self-discharge characteristics, ensuring that it can still maintain efficient energy output after long-term storage. Compared with double-layer capacitors of the same volume, its capacity is 15 times higher, greatly improving the energy storage efficiency.

In addition, the use of safe material design ensures that the product will not explode or catch fire under any circumstances, providing users with a safer and more reliable use experience. Choosing YMIN is not only choosing high performance and reliability, but also a step to support the concept of green environmental protection. Its environmentally friendly materials, low self-discharge and high energy density design greatly reduce resource waste and environmental burden. We are committed to creating more sustainable energy solutions for the future, allowing technological innovation and environmental protection development to go hand in hand and jointly promote the construction of a green earth.