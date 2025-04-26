London, UK, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Shackletons is delighted to now bring you Shackletons at Redbrick Mill. Shackletons has proudly shone the light on home and garden excellence for many years and continuously strives to grow and expand their offering. In 2023, Shackletons embarked on their latest venture – teaming up with Redbrick Mill in Batley, an exciting partnership which will bring the retail experience of Shackletons across the Lancashire border into West Yorkshire.

Shackeltons at Redbrick Mill sells a fantastic range of indoor furniture including Corner Sofas, 4 Seat Sofas, 3 Seat Sofas, 2 Seat Sofas, Snuggler Chairs, Wing Chairs, and Footstools. These wonderful products are brought to you buy renowned designers including Alexander and James Sofas, Carlton Furniture, Natuzzi Sofas, Spink and Edgar and Vintage Sofa Company.