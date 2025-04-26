West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL) Earns Prestigious National Intellectual Property Award 2024

KOLKATA, India, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant recognition of its innovative prowess, West Bengal Chemical Industries Limited (WBCIL) has been honored as the sole MSME recipient of the National Intellectual Property (IP) Award 2024. This esteemed award, presented by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, acknowledges WBCIL as the “Top Indian MSME for Patent Filing, Grant & Commercialization”.

The award ceremony, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, was attended by prominent figures including Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and Hon’ble Justice Pratibha M. Singh of the Delhi High Court. This event celebrated India’s most impactful contributors to intellectual property, bringing together leading innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders.

A Legacy of Scientific Excellence and Innovation

Established in 1962, WBCIL has spent over six decades advancing science through the development of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), fine chemicals, mineral salts, and cutting-edge liposomal technologies. The company has successfully filed 15 patents and secured grants for 9 innovative molecules, with several now fully commercialized both domestically and internationally.

WBCIL’s patented innovations include transformative solutions such as:

These innovations address critical healthcare needs in anemia management, fertility enhancement, and chronic disease support, impacting both developed and developing healthcare systems.

Global Recognition and Compliance

In addition to its IP achievements, WBCIL has secured WHO-GMP certification and the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) for key APIs. This certification validates WBCIL’s compliance with international regulatory standards, enabling the company to expand its API exports to tightly regulated markets worldwide.

A Visionary Team Driving Progress

Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director of WBCIL, noted, “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and patient-centered healthcare. We are committed to building on this legacy with impactful, globally relevant solutions.”

Leading India’s Innovation Ecosystem

WBCIL’s journey highlights how an Indian MSME can emerge as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation through sustained investment in R&D and quality. This award marks a proud milestone for WBCIL and underscores the potential of Indian enterprises to shape the future of health and wellness through scientific innovation.

For more information, visit: www.wbcil.com