Picnova.ai Launches as Premier Platform for AI-Generated Visual Art

Pune, India, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — Picnova.ai, a pioneering digital platform, has officially launched to provide creators, designers, and businesses with access to a vast and diverse collection of AI-generated images. Based in Pune, India, Picnova.ai is set to redefine the landscape of digital art by offering an ever-expanding gallery of high-quality visuals crafted through advanced artificial intelligence.​
About Picnova.ai:
Founded by a dedicated team of tech enthusiasts and digital artists, Picnova.ai was born out of a desire to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI technology and the creative community. Recognizing the transformative potential of AI in visual storytelling, the team developed a platform that not only showcases the capabilities of AI-generated art but also makes it accessible to a broad audience.​
Picnova.ai offers:​
Vast Image Library: A curated collection ranging from abstract art to hyper-realistic scenes, regularly updated to inspire and cater to diverse creative needs.​
Easy Downloads: Users can sign up for free and download images for personal or commercial use, adhering to the platform’s terms and conditions.​
Community Engagement: A user-centric approach that encourages exploration, feedback, and collaboration, with plans to introduce features like image requests and interactive galleries.​
“Artificial intelligence empowers artists and innovators to push the boundaries of what’s possible in visual design,” said M Yawalkar, founder of Picnova.ai. “Our mission is to connect creators, enthusiasts, and businesses with top-quality AI imagery for personal and commercial projects.”​
Media Contact:
Contact Person: M Yawalkar​
Company Name: Picnova.ai​
Address: Iris 4/107, Skyi Manas Lake, Bhukum, Pune​, Maharashtra, 412115, India
Telephone: +91 99883 30072​
Email: infiwebs@gmail.com​
Website: https://picnova.ai​

