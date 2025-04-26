Gartner Recognizes RPost in New Market Guide for Email Encryption

Gartner highlights RPost in its latest Email Encryption Market Guide, citing rising demand driven by digital growth and increasing security regulations.

Posted on 2025-04-26 by in Technology // 0 Comments

NEW YORK, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Gartner, Inc., the global leader in IT research and advisory services, has released its updated Market Guide for Email Encryption, underscoring a sharp increase in demand for secure email solutions due to digital transformation, regulatory pressures, and cybersecurity concerns including nation-state surveillance. The guide emphasizes that email encryption tools are now evolving to serve broader data protection goals, blending user-friendly features with automated safeguards like DLP (Data Loss Prevention) engines.

Among the companies recognized in the guide is RPost, known for its RMail service that combines secure email encryption with compliance and ease of use. “We’re honored by this recognition,” said Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost. “Our vision has always been to deliver enterprise-grade email security that’s effortless for users.” RMail works across major platforms like Outlook, Gmail, and Salesforce, requiring no recipient-side downloads or registration, making encrypted communication seamless and accessible for organizations of all sizes.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-included-representative-vendor-dedicated-email-encryption-gartner-market-guide-email-encryption

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution