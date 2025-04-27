Integrative Systems to Showcase IBM i Future-Proofing Strategies at COMMON POWERUp 2025

Chicago, IL, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems, a leading provider of IBM i (AS400) solutions, is excited to announce its participation in COMMON POWERUp 2025, taking place May 19–22 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California.​

COMMON POWERUp is one of the most anticipated events in the IBM i community, bringing together IT leaders, developers, and decision-makers for a multi-day experience filled with learning, collaboration, and innovation.

As a trusted IBM Silver Partner, Integrative Systems will be at Booth #605, demonstrating its commitment to helping organizations future-proof your IBM i environments. The company specializes in enhancing business processes, modernizing user interfaces, unlocking real-time data insights, and strengthening infrastructure and security—all without the need for costly system replacements.​

Key Offerings at POWERUp 2025:

Enhance Processes & Business Logic: Optimize performance while retaining core processes.​

Modernize User Interface & Transactions: Transition from green screens to intuitive, modern interfaces.​

Unlock Real-Time Data & Insights: Migrate data to SQL for improved access and performance.​

Strengthen Infrastructure & Security: Provide 24/7 support and robust disaster recovery solutions.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between legacy systems and modern innovation,”. We look forward to connecting with fellow IBM i professionals & sharing how our solutions can future-proof your operations.

COMMON POWERUp gives us the perfect platform to meet fellow innovators, exchange ideas, and build lasting partnerships.

Let’s Meet at Booth #605

Whether you’re planning your AS400 modernization journey, exploring data visualization possibilities, or looking for a dedicated tech partner, the Integrative Systems team is ready to help. Stop by Booth #605 to see how we’re helping organizations turn IT into a strategic advantage.

About Integrative Systems:

Integrative Systems is one of the INC 5000 companies in the USA and Microsoft Certified Partner and one of the leading IBM AS400 iSeries consulting services providers. The company has offices in India and the USA and thousands of customers worldwide. For over 20+ years, Integrative Systems has been providing enterprises worldwide with world-class software development services and solutions.