PVC Supersedes Wood: New Study on the Global Plastic Window Market

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The outlook for the construction industry is brightening: Sales of window frames are increasingly recovering. For plastic windows, used in buildings, market researchers anticipate average global growth of 2.3% p.a. until 2033. There are, however, major differences depending on the country and construction segment. Renovation and commercial construction are usually the fastest growing areas of application. The number of window frames (not window fittings or glazing) is always decisive for the comprehensive market analysis of the production and sale, import and export of plastic windows.

Modern Windows for Old Buildings

Due to price increases, higher interest rates, and a high vacancy rate, new construction is currently in a crisis in many places. Ceresana’s plastic windows market analysis forecasts higher growth rates for the renovation construction segment. Monument conservationists are not always happy about this, but window frames made of wood or aluminum are increasingly being replaced by robust and easy-care profiles made of PVC or other plastics almost everywhere in the world. Commercial construction is developing more dynamically than residential construction in many regions of the world. Office properties are an exception, as the trend towards working from home is causing problems.

Plastics Can Save Crude Oil

As with insulation materials and other building materials, the national markets for vinyl windows are also strongly influenced by the climate protection politics of the respective country, i.e. by subsidies and support measures to improve energy efficiency. As heating or cooling buildings accounts for a high proportion of total energy consumption, energy-saving PVC windows often pay for themselves quickly. The study shows that fixed-glazed windows and panoramic windows in particular are gaining market share worldwide, as are tilt-and-turn windows, which are already widespread in Europe and allow controlled ventilation.

Chapter 1 provides a complete quantitative description and analysis of the global market for plastic windows – including forecasts up to 2033. Key figures such as production and demand (in million units), as well as revenues (in USD and EUR) are given for each world region. Demand is also broken down for each region for the different window types: Tilt and turn windows, Casement windows, Pivot and awning windows, Sliding, single- and double-hung windows, Fixed and panoramic windows. In addition, demand is also analyzed for each construction segment: New construction, Renovation, Residential construction, Non-residential construction.

In Chapter 2 16 countries, the world’s largest window markets, are examined in detail: current figures on the demand for plastic windows, also broken down by construction segment (new construction, renovation, residential construction, non-residential construction). Key figures on production, import, export, and turnover are also provided.

Chapter 3 presents company profiles of the largest producers of plastic windows – clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, profile summary, as well as product types and application areas. In-depth profiles of the 52 most important manufacturers are given, for example of Associated Materials, Lesso, Cornerstone, Liebot, Jeld-Wen, Rehau, VKR, and YKK.

