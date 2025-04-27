Safe, Exciting, Autonomous: Solutions for Automated Driving and Light Projection Debut at Auto Shanghai

Hanover, Germany, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — During Auto Shanghai 2025, Continental will showcase how it advances future mobility from road to cloud through its software-defined vehicle technologies and how it makes mobility safe, exciting, autonomous and sustainable. A press conference with Philipp von Hirschheydt, Executive Board member and responsible for the Group Sector Automotive, is planned on April 23 from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm at the Continental booth (#2BC009, Hall 2.2). Following the plan to spin-off the Automotive Group Sector from Continental, the name of the future independent Automotive company will be announced on this occasion. Furthermore, innovative solutions including the Intelligent Driving Systems Luna and Astra, the Central Light Computer and the In2Visible Overhead Console will debut at the show.

Enno Tang, President and CEO of Continental China, said: “Continental is continuously enhancing its local R&D competencies and innovation speed, tailoring technologies and solutions for the local market needs. We are aiming to boost China innovation to make mobility safe, exciting and autonomous. With the theme ‘Advancing Mobility from Road to Cloud’, Continental will showcase a wide range of innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025, and we are looking forward to experiencing the future mobility together with our customers, media, partners and consumers.”

Luna and Astra: Scalable Intelligent Driving System Solutions

Together with its joint venture Horizon Continental Technology (HCT), Continental will showcase its scalable systems and sensors for autonomous mobility and debut its intelligent driving systems Luna and Astra. The entry-level intelligent driving system Luna offers active safety as well as assisted driving and parking functions, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning and Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA).

It meets the regulations and safety standards of various markets around the world such as Europe, Japan and India, aiming to improve the safety and comfort of daily driving. The system is ready for demonstration at Auto Shanghai.

The advanced intelligent driving system Astra supports L2++ driving functions and can cover a wide range of different driving scenarios. For example, the Astra system solution can realize urban NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) in China’s complex urban road environment, covering narrow road detour avoidance, left and right turns without a traffic light, congestion, ramp scenarios etc., providing a safer, more comfortable and convenient experience.

In addition, Continental will showcase its intelligent driving sensors which are among the industry-leading solutions including the sixth-generation radar and cameras, supporting OEMs to realize intelligent driving at a cost-competitive level. The single-radar AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) solution meets the Chinese national standards in competitive cost. The corner radar supports high-bandwidth mode (2GHz), which can replace ultrasonic sensors in parking, thereby reducing vehicle manufacturers’ efforts in implementation and assembling and enhancing detection capability in cruising. In addition, Continental introduces the AI-powered Night Vision Camera, which substantially improves image visibility and quality at night.

Exciting: Intuitive Interaction Brings Personalized User Experiences

Continental is dedicated to offering users highly interactive and personalized experiences. The Window Projection transforms the side window into an exterior display, capable of showing users personalized content, such as their favorite sports team, charging status and trip information. The projection, which is visible from the outside, impresses by displaying the content in extremely high resolution directly on the windowpane. Invisible Biometrics Sensing Display combines secure authentication, advanced safety, health and well-being – all integrated invisibly behind an OLED display. With the camera integrated behind the display, it enables new designs and increases user acceptance.

Additionally, Continental will show its advanced lighting functions. The Central Light Computer realizes scalable and premium lighting control via the software-defined way. It processes vehicle signals to control basic and high-definition light actuators, interactive social displays, dynamic interior ambient light actuators and near-field projectors. The laser-beam scanning based projection system enables 360-degree high-definition dynamic projections around the vehicle, displaying information like navigation guidance, safety alerts and personalized driver messages onto the ground – even in color.

The In2Visible Overhead Console seamlessly integrates the roof electronics with innovative surface materials that enable smart variant management while significantly enhancing usability and the overall user experience. It also bundles the increasing number of functions in the roof – be it actuator-driven (like the sunroof), the Intelligent Glass Control or sensors (e. g. in-cabin sensors).

Software-defined Vehicle: Building an Ecosystem from Road to Cloud

Continental is creating an entire “Road to Cloud” ecosystem for software-defined vehicles. The foundation is built on hardware and basic software to enable the complete infrastructure for computing and networking. The software solutions provide a complete portfolio of end-to-end features being paired with corresponding edge ECUs, sensors and actuators. The third pillar of the infrastructure encompasses engineering and manufacturing services.

With its High-Performance Computers (HPC) and Zone Control Units (ZCU), Continental showcases scalable server-zone architecture solutions for all vehicle lines, from entry-level to premium. Its cross-domain HPC solutions significantly reduce complexity and time-to-market for manufacturers, while offering unlimited possibilities for future driver experiences. At Auto Shanghai, Continental demonstrates an AD-Cockpit HPC, which integrates cluster, infotainment and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features on a single System on Chip (SoC), marking a milestone on the path towards full domain integration. With the modular and scalable ZCU platform, Continental meets the wide range of specific customer requirements and addresses various vehicle variants. Based on its holistic electronic and electrical (E/E) architecture capability, Continental can help customers to create an optimized E/E architecture, including the right number, position and configuration of ZCUs.

A Full Range of Innovative Technologies to Ensure Safe Mobility

Continental is advancing mobility transformation with innovative technologies towards “Vision Zero”, eventually eliminating road crashes, injuries and fatalities. A number of brake and safety technologies will be displayed during the show to plug into this vision.

On display in Shanghai is the Future Brake System (FBS), the Continental roadmap towards fully electro-mechanical braking. FBS adapts brake solutions to the mega trends of electrification, modularization and highly automated driving. The technology company will also present the next generation of the Integrated Brake-by-wire System. It integrates the master cylinder, brake booster and control systems into a single compact and weight-saving module which reduces system weight by nearly 30 percent. Built upon multi-logic architecture, the system supports both distributed and centralized (E/E) architecture. Further down the innovation roadmap, the electro-mechanical brake solutions of Continental eliminate the need for any brake fluid, reducing maintenance costs and making brakes more environmentally friendly. Part of this “fully dry” system is a new electric caliper. In addition, Continental will showcase its sensor portfolio for electric vehicles, including the new product family around the High Voltage Current Sensing and High Voltage Safety Modules. Part of the show are also intelligent battery sensors, tire information systems, wheel speed sensors and chassis positions sensors, improving the safety and comfort of electric vehicles.

China Innovation Boosts the Development of Chinese Automotive Industry

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Continental in China. Continental is continuously strengthening its local R&D competencies. So far, it has established major R&D centers in Shanghai, Wuhu, Nanjing, Changchun and Chongqing, along with test centers in Yancheng and Heihe. With a focus on key areas of future mobility, Continental accelerates the innovation development and deployment, fast response to the market and customer needs, and contributes to the development of the Chinese automotive industry towards a more intelligent, electrified and sustainable future.

Continental at Auto Shanghai 2025

Continental will showcase its cutting-edge technologies in the five focus areas: Software-defined Vehicle, Autonomous, Safe, Exciting and Sustainable, at its booth #2BC009, Hall 2.2, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, China, from April 23 to May 2, 2025. Continental will hold a press conference on April 23 from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm at its booth. In addition to this year’s innovation highlights, Philipp von Hirschheydt, Executive Board Member and responsible for the Group Sector Automotive, will announce the new name of the future independent Automotive company. Please contact the Continental Communications team for details on the press conference.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2024, Continental generated sales of €39.7 billion and currently employs around 190,000 people in 55 countries and markets.