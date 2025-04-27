Kelly Smile Dentistry Enhances Dental Care of Victorville, CA Community with iTero Digital Scanner

Victorville, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Kelly Smile Dentistry continues to elevate patient care in the Victorville community with the powerful advantages of its iTero digital scanner. Already a trusted part of the practice’s advanced technology suite, the scanner plays a key role in providing faster, more precise, and more comfortable care across a range of dental treatments.

Unlike traditional dental impressions, which can be messy and uncomfortable, the iTero scanner creates a detailed 3D image of the entire mouth within minutes—without any physical molds. This allows for improved accuracy in diagnostics and treatment planning, particularly in procedures such as Invisalign, full-mouth reconstructions, crowns, bridges, dental implants, and other restorative or cosmetic treatments.

“At Kelly Smile Dentistry, we’re always looking for ways to improve the experience and outcomes for our patients,” said Kelly Hong, DDS, founder of the practice. “The iTero scanner has become an essential tool in how we deliver care. From planning complex procedures to helping patients visualize their future smile, it’s made dentistry more precise, efficient, and patient-friendly.”

The iTero scanner enhances treatments at nearly every stage of care. It allows for real-time simulations of orthodontic results with Invisalign, creates exact-fitting crowns and bridges by capturing a highly detailed model of the mouth, and assists with accurate implant placement planning. It also supports comprehensive smile makeovers by providing a visual roadmap for both patients and the dental team.

Patients benefit not only from the comfort of a no-mess, non-invasive scan but also from reduced chair time, fewer appointments, and better-fitting restorations. The scanner is just one of the many ways Kelly Smile Dentistry combines advanced technology with compassionate care to create a seamless dental experience.

About Kelly Smile Dentistry:

Led by Dr. Kelly Hong, Kelly Smile Dentistry is a locally trusted dental practice in Victorville CA, offering a full range of services including general, cosmetic, restorative, and orthodontic care. With a focus on innovation, patient education, and long-term relationships, the practice is dedicated to helping families in the High Desert community achieve confident, healthy smiles.