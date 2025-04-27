Bermuda Expands Secure Messaging Services with Launch of RMail Phase 2

Bermuda unveils Phase 2 of RMail, enhancing secure e-communication with encryption, e-signatures, and tracking tools for individuals and businesses.

Posted on 2025-04-27 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Bermuda Post Office (BPO), in collaboration with RPost, has officially launched Phase 2 of its secure messaging initiative. Originally introduced in 2010, this service enables users to send registered e-mail with legal proof of delivery, opening, and content. Now enhanced, the upgraded RMail platform includes advanced capabilities such as encrypted communication, e-signatures, and tracking features—offering businesses and government agencies a powerful tool for managing confidential and time-sensitive digital correspondence.

National Security Minister Michael Dunkley emphasized the importance of this advancement during a press conference, highlighting RMail’s 50-plus global patents and its potential to reduce operational costs and security risks. With a visiting RPost executive leading workshops across Bermuda, the rollout aims to ensure widespread adoption and understanding of this secure technology, reinforcing Bermuda’s position as a forward-thinking hub for international e-business.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/post-office-open-e-business

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution