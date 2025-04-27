Future Electronics to Host Employee Resilience Seminar at Pointe Claire Headquarters

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, will conduct an exclusive “Resiliency at Work” seminar for employees at its Pointe Claire headquarters on June 2 and June 4 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM ET. The professional development session, presented by TELUS, will provide practical techniques for developing personal and professional resilience in demanding work environments.

The seminar will explore the fundamental components of resilience, examining how attitudes, decisions and coping mechanisms influence stress management. Participants will learn to differentiate between various stress types and their health impacts while acquiring actionable strategies for recovering from workplace challenges. The program emphasizes developing skills to not just endure but thrive under pressure.

The event forms part of Future Electronics’ comprehensive Learning professional education program, which regularly offers skill-building opportunities for employees. The company encourages staff to propose additional workshop ideas.

Future Electronics continues to demonstrate industry leadership through innovative employee development initiatives alongside its award-winning customer service. For more information on career opportunities at Future Electronics, visit: www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

