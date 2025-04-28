DDi Honored as ‘Best Global Regulatory & Clinical Development Partner 2025’ by Global Health & Pharma

Princeton, NJ, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — DDi (Drug Development informatics), a leading provider of regulatory and clinical solutions for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best Global Regulatory & Clinical Development Partner 2025’ by Global Health & Pharma (GHP).

This recognition underscores DDi’s commitment to innovation, compliance, and customer-centric solutions that streamline regulatory workflows and accelerate clinical development worldwide. GHP’s Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards celebrate organizations that are pushing boundaries and demonstrating outstanding contributions to global health.

“We are honored to receive this award from GHP,” said Mahesh Malneedi, CEO at DDi. “It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the tireless efforts of our team to enable smarter, faster, and more compliant clinical development processes.”

DDi continues to expand its global footprint and technological capabilities, offering scalable platforms and expert services across regulatory intelligence, clinical trial management, and data integration.

Visit https://www.ddismart.com/ddi-awards-recognition/ for details.

About DDi

DDi is life sciences focused software Product & Solutions Company privately owned by Makro Group. With global headquarters in Princeton, USA and other global offices in UK, India, and Singapore, we provide smarter technology for Enterprise level, Clinical Development, Regulatory and Safety domains by providing innovative technology products and automation solutions for organizations of various sizes. Our customer base includes organizations from global Top 1000 life science companies to growing small & mid-size companies.