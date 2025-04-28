Elektrobit and Metoak forge strategic partnership to establish new benchmark for intelligent driving safety ecosystem

Bayern, Germany, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Elektrobit today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with Metoak, a leading Chinese provider of intelligent driving solutions. The collaboration leverages Elektrobit’s EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications—the world’s first open-source operating system solution compliant with automotive functional safety standards—and Metoak’s high-performance chips and intelligent driving algorithms to accelerate the large-scale adoption and ecosystem evolution of software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology.

The first mass production project under this partnership has entered its initial phase, focusing on breakthroughs in stereoscopic vision perception and multi-sensor fusion technology. Utilizing Metoak’s chips and Elektrobit’s safety-compliant open-source OS solution, the project aims to develop next-generation, high-performance, cost-efficient ADAS controllers for lane-keeping, automatic emergency braking, and other functions, with mass production expected by early 2026. This marks the first deep integration of open-source systems and domestic chips in China’s intelligent driving domain.

Laying the groundwork for scalable future applications, the partnership combines Elektrobit’s global expertise with Metoak’s stereoscopic vision chips and algorithms. This collaboration delivers secure, cost-efficient, and rapidly updateable solutions, empowering Chinese automakers to accelerate SDV innovation.

The partnership focuses on two core areas:

EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications , the centerpiece of the collaboration, is the first open-source, high-performance computing (HPC) operating system globally to meet ISO 26262 ASIL B and IEC 61508 SIL 2 dual safety compliance. This solution addresses the gap in open-source software for safety-critical automotive scenarios. Its open-source nature enables automakers to customize functionalities 50 percent faster while ensuring cybersecurity compliance from inception. With the UNECE R155 cybersecurity regulation now in effect in Europe, this system helps automakers maintain competitiveness through rapid, secure development and 15-year lifecycle support.

, the centerpiece of the collaboration, is the first open-source, high-performance computing (HPC) operating system globally to meet and dual safety compliance. This solution addresses the gap in open-source software for safety-critical automotive scenarios. Its open-source nature enables automakers to customize functionalities 50 percent faster while ensuring cybersecurity compliance from inception. With the UNECE R155 cybersecurity regulation now in effect in Europe, this system helps automakers maintain competitiveness through rapid, secure development and 15-year lifecycle support. Metoak has completed in-depth adaptation and validation of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications on its domestically produced high-performance chips, significantly reducing supply chain risks and delivering a flexible, cost-effective solution for local automakers.

Additionally, leveraging Elektrobit’s 35+ years of AUTOSAR expertise, the companies will collaborate on ASIL D-certified Classic AUTOSAR software and services to optimize real-time communication and functional safety architectures. Joint development of L3 autonomous driving domain control algorithms will enhance system responsiveness and reliability. The partners also plan to build a local ecosystem to promote the “domestic chips + open-source system” model, accelerating adoption of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications among automakers.

Yaojie Lu, CEO of Metoak stated: “As pioneers of ‘stereo vision + AI dual-drive’ technology, we are committed to delivering differentiated, cost-efficient perception solutions for automotive and robotics. Partnering with Elektrobit combines the flexibility of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications with Metoak’s full-stack capabilities, enabling industry-leading precision and adaptability.”

Maria Anhalt, CEO of Elektrobit, emphasized: “The success of the software-defined vehicle is dependent upon the levels of openness and collaboration within our industry. We are excited to see the first and only open-source OS solution compliant with automotive functional safety standards go into mass-production and proud to be defining next-generation automotive software with Metoak and other local partners.”

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit’s software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com.

About Metoak

Metoak specializes in intelligent stereo vision, delivering differentiated, high-quality, and cost-efficient perception solutions for automotive and robotics through its “stereo vision + AI dual-drive” technology. Founded in 2017, Metoak is a national high-tech enterprise and “Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, Innovative” (SRDI) company with robust R&D capabilities and a strong intellectual property portfolio. It offers full-stack solutions integrating algorithms, chips, modules, cameras, and software. Its self-developed products include stereo vision chips, perception modules, camera modules, and customized systems. Headquartered in Beijing, Metoak has subsidiaries in Suzhou and Wuhan, serving global automotive, robotics, and low-altitude mobility industries with cutting-edge innovation.