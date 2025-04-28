Future Electronics Celebrates Tina Hubbard’s 15 Years of Invaluable Warehouse Experience

Memphis, Tennessee, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, celebrates Tina Hubbard’s 15-year anniversary as a Warehouse Associate at its Memphis Area Distribution Center (MADC). Tina’s extensive experience across nearly every MADC department has made her an indispensable asset in ensuring inventory accuracy and operational organization.

Since joining Future Electronics in 2010, Tina has developed deep expertise in warehouse operations, specializing in investigating misplaced or misdirected products and handling sensitive product receiving. Her cross-departmental knowledge enables her to quickly resolve discrepancies, maintaining the high standards of Future Electronics‘ award-winning supply chain.

“Be true to yourself,” says Tina, reflecting on her career philosophy. This authenticity has guided her work ethic and team relationships throughout her 15 years at MADC.

Beyond the warehouse, Tina enjoys staying active through softball, tennis, volleyball, and bowling. A passionate sports fan, she cheers for the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Steelers. In her free time, she cultivates vibrant flower beds and supports her grandchildren’s athletic pursuits.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

