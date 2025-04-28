AAEON to Shine a Light on Cybersecurity at the Star-Studded RSAC 2025

San Francisco, California, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Leading network computing and security platform provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) will showcase an array of networking and cybersecurity offerings at the RSAC 2025 Expo, an event that will host security and networking professionals from across the globe.

The event, which takes place from April 28 – May 1, 2025 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, will not only showcase cutting edge cybersecurity platforms from hundreds of exhibitors, but also present hundreds of sessions, keynotes, hands-on activities, and more.

AAEON will present a diverse lineup ranging from compact Desktop Network Appliances such as the Intel Atom® Processor C Series-powered FWS-2370, which holds the distinction of hosting up to 14 LAN ports and validation for use with VyOS Networks’ open-source software. Also on show will be the upcoming FWS-2291, an exceptionally expandable white box solution equipped with Intel Atom® x7000C Processor Series CPUs (formerly Amston Lake).

From its Rackmount Network Appliance range, AAEON will have the FWS-7370, FWS-7850, and FWS-7851 on show, displaying the company’s versatility across the Intel Atom® C5300 and 12th/13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, respectively. In keeping with the cybersecurity theme of the show, AAEON will also present the ICS-6280 from its Industrial Cybersecurity Appliance product line.

Make sure to visit AAEON at the show, while also taking in countless keynotes, sessions, and seminars from leading figures across the cybersecurity industry, as well as accomplished entrepreneurs and entertainers such as NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The event will close with a special celebration hosted by award-winning actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx, making the show a truly comprehensive experience.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit the AAEON website.